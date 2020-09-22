NFL report: Some NFL injuries are more painful than others

All injuries hurt. Some are more painful to their respective teams than others.
The biggest concern when the NFL kicked off its unique 2020 season nearly two weeks ago was the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. On that front, the league has done quite well. A joint release issued Tuesday by the NFL and its players union said that there were no confirmed positives among 14,074 tests conducted on players last week. (There were five new positives among other team personnel.)
No, the major issue is a familiar one: tears, sprains and broken bones that have affected several high-profile players and teams after just a fortnight.
Among those who went down Sunday were star young running backs Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Christian McCaffrey (Panthers); quarterback Drew Lock and receiver Courtland Sutton (Broncos); linebacker Anthony Barr (Vikings); guard Brandon Scherff (Washington); and pass rusher Bruce Irvin (Seahawks). All but McCaffrey (high ankle sprain), Lock (shoulder) and Scherff (knee) are out for the season.
Two key Indianapolis Colts (running back Marlon Mack and safety Malik Hooker) have torn Achilles tendons in two weeks.
But we need a separate category for the San Francisco 49ers, who could be forgiven for expecting hail, frogs and locusts given the Biblical plague of injuries they’ve suffered.
In Sunday’s 31–13 victory over the New York Jets, they lost starting defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season to torn ACLs; saw running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman limp off with knee injuries; had to replace quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain); and watched defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) get hurt.
The defending NFC champions were already playing without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, edge rusher Dee Ford and starting center Weston Richburg. (Which begs the question: how bad are the Jets if they weren’t even competitive against the 49ers’ JVs?)
If ever there was a division in which you can’t afford to lose key personnel, it’s the NFC West, where the other three teams (Seattle, Arizona and the L.A. Rams) are all 2–0. Super Bowl runners-up often experience a hangover the following season, but they generally can at least field a team.
It’s fair to speculate that COVID-19 may have played a part in some of these injuries. Thanks to the quarantine, teams had no official off-season workouts, abbreviated training camps and zero preseason games. No matter how diligently players trained on their own, going from zero to 160 and colliding with other 300-pound men is a recipe for disaster.
Some of the injuries won’t have a huge impact on their teams’ fortunes. The Giants and Panthers weren’t expected to be much good even with Barkley and McCaffrey. Denver already lost star pass rusher Von Miller for the year to a non-contact practice injury. And Washington’s offense was a work in progress even with Scherff, its only elite blocker.
But the Vikings had hopes of winning the NFC North, and it’s going to be tougher to climb out of an 0–2 hole without Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler who tore a pectoral muscle. Seattle needed Irvin to chase Arizona’s Kyler Murray and the Rams’ Jared Goff, And the Colts’ chances of winning a weak division take a hit without Mack and Hooker.
But it’s only Week 2. Expect more injuries that could complicate things further.
