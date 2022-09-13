NFL report: Struggling contenders shouldn't hit panic button

Doomsayers had a field day in 1993, when the defending Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys lost their first two games while star running back Emmitt Smith held out for a new contract.

Those gloomy predictions didn’t exactly age well; Smith got his money, the Cowboys repeated, and the critics had to eat a heaping helping of crow.

Overreactions are an American birthright, but that example should serve as a cautionary tale after an odd opening weekend of the NFL season.

Five of last year’s eight division winners are 0–1. That includes both reigning conference champions (the Rams and Bengals)—plus the Cowboys, whose plight is the dire st contender after starting quarterback Dak Prescott’s latest injury, a broken thumb that may sideline him for two months.

It also includes the Green Bay Packers, who may need to check their schedule to be sure when the season actually starts. Aaron Rodgers and the Cheeseheads were humbled 23–7 by Minnesota Sunday, a year after opening with a 38–3 thumping by New Orleans.

Those Packers regrouped and won a third straight NFC North title. And with a 17-game season and three wild cards in each conference, there’s rarely just cause to panic before Halloween.

It’s no coincidence that several of the quarterbacks who struggled in their openers didn’t play in the preseason because of injury (Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow) or their coaches’ philosophies (Rodgers, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford).

Still, warning signs abound for several suspected contenders.

DEFCON 1

Cowboys: Some national talking heads are already calling their season over. Prescott is injury-prone and hasn’t delivered in the clutch when healthy. Plus, left tackle Tyron Smith may not play this year. Don’t be surprised if Jerry Jones tries to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

DEFCON 2

Rams: Stafford looked rusty against the Bills’ ravenous pass rush behind a suspect line that lost Andrew Whitworth to retirement. The defending champions paid stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp handsomely, but if they can’t protect Stafford, they’re in trouble.

Titans: Even in the NFL’s weakest division, an opening 21–20 loss to the mediocre Giants raises flags. Five of their next seven are on the road, starting with a trip to Buffalo that likely means an 0–2 start. Don’t expect a second straight No. 1 playoff seed (if they get in at all).

Cardinals: The hangover from 2021’s late-season collapse trickled over, as the defense got shredded by Patrick Mahomes. That’s no shame, but Kyler Murray doesn’t have the suspended DeAndre Hopkins.

DEFCON 3

Broncos: They bet the farm on Russell Wilson, who threw for 340 yards against his old team. But questionable strategy by rookie coach Paul Hackett backfired—and put them behind in the league’s toughest division.

49ers: Trey Lance’s début as QB1 (13 for 28, 164 yards, no TDs, one interception) has already sparked calls for Garoppolo to regain his starting spot. Losing running back Elijah Mitchell for an extended period doesn’t help in a rugged division.

Bengals: Burrow showed expected rust after an offseason appendectomy, throwing a career-high four interceptions against the Steelers. But Cincinnati still nearly won. He’ll get better, and this team is solid.

WHAT, ME WORRY?

Packers: Rodgers has been there, done that. He doesn’t have Davante Adams, but at least he’s got a good insurance agent.