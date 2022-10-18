NFL report: Surprising Giants, Jets are the toast of New York

In recent years, disheartened fans of New York’s two professional football teams may have been tempted to tweak Frank Sinatra’s advice and start spreading the noose.

The Jets have missed the playoffs for a dozen straight seasons—the NFL’s longest current drought—with just one winning mark in that span. The Giants have made the postseason just once in 11 years and haven’t won a playoff game since capturing the Super Bowl in February 2012.

No one’s printing playoff tickets yet, but the dual inhabitants of MetLife Stadium are giving their supporters reason to forget about the Mets’ early elimination and the Yankees’ struggles against Cleveland.

The Giants (5-1) and Jets (4-2) are the two biggest surprises in a season that has seen many of the league’s traditional powers stumble. Just ask Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who lost to both upstarts on two different continents in an eight-day span.

It wasn’t jet lag that did in Rodgers after returning from a setback against the Giants in London. It was the Jets’ defense, which sacked him four times in handing Rodgers only his second loss in his last 22 home games against AFC opponents, a 27-10 drubbing.

On the same day, the Giants overcame their third double-digit deficit this season in rallying past the Baltimore Ravens 24-20, forcing two fourth-quarter fumbles by former MVP Lamar Jackson.

“We have a lot of guys here that don’t care about what’s been said in the past about this organization,” Jets left tackle Duane Brown, a former Virginia Tech standout, told reporters. “We’re here to write our own story — and so far, it’s been a pretty good one.”

The two downtrodden franchises have taken similar paths to resurgency, starting at the top with the two clear-cut leaders for coach of the year honors.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has worked wonders in his first year with the Giants, overhauling a culture that had been in decline for a decade. It has taken Robert Saleh two seasons to work similar magic after leaving his post as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, but the turnaround has been no less impressive.

Both teams have built around talented young defenders and offenses that don’t rely on spectacular quarterback play.

The Giants were thrilled to see edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, drop to them at No. 5 on draft day. He missed the season’s first two games with a knee injury but has joined with fourth-year defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (four sacks) on a stout front seven.

The Jets are similarly strong up front, with Quinnen Williams picking up at least half a sack in each of his last five games. They too, hit the jackpot on draft night with first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who could become their best cornerback since Darrelle Revis’ prime.

Offensively, both teams have a dynamic running back. The Giants’ Saquon Barkley ranks second in the league with 616 rushing yards and seems completely healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. And the Jets got a second draft steal in second-round pick Breece Hall, who rushed for 116 yards against the Packers and has scored in three straight games.

That means neither Daniel Jones nor Zach Wilson has to post big numbers for his respective team to win. That’s a luxury enjoyed by very few top-10 picks who go to rebuilding teams.

Things promise to get tougher for two teams with little to no playoff experience. But none of the Giants’ next four opponents (the Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans or Lions) is above .500 at the moment. And while the Jets have to face their longtime nemeses (Buffalo and New England) twice each, only Minnesota has a winning record among their other upcoming foes.

Much could change between now and Jan. 8, when the season ends. But for the first time in years, the back pages of the New York tabloids aren’t filled with cruel puns.