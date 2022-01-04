NFL Report: Three quarterbacks face critical final exams

Final exams are usually one of the things quarterbacks are glad to be rid of when they leave college for the NFL. Sometimes, though, like Aaron Donald on a third-down pass rush, they can’t be avoided.
For two veteran signal-callers (and perhaps a third), Sunday’s regular-season finales offer a chance at redemption, to quiet their many critics.
The Raiders’ Derek Carr, the Colts’ Carson Wentz and (if healthy) the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo all can lead their teams into the playoffs. If they make it, their status will rise a notch or two. If they don’t, their skin will need to grow a bit thicker.
Each hopes to outdo Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, whose insurance commercials have generally gotten better reviews than his on-field play. He was sacked nine times in Monday’s 26–14 loss to Pittsburgh, knocking the Browns out of playoff contention for the third time in his four NFL seasons.
Mayfield will sit out Sunday’s meaningless (for Cleveland) finale against Cincinnati and undergo surgery on his left shoulder. His future in Cleveland will surely be debated even more vehemently than the baseball team’s new nickname.
Now, Carr and Wentz are the men on the spot. Garoppolo will join them if his injured right thumb allows him to play.
For each, the assignment is simple, but not easy: Win and you’re in.
Carr arguably has the most on the line against the Chargers Sunday night in what’s essentially a playoff game. This is his eighth season with the Raiders, who have reached the playoffs just once since 2002. That came in 2016, when Carr had a broken fibula and missed a wild-card loss to Houston.
He’s thrown for 31,514 career yards, second-most in NFL history behind Ryan Fitzpatrick for a player who has never made the postseason. And to his credit, he’s helped the Raiders navigate a difficult season that included coach Jon Gruden’s resignation over decade-old emails and receiver Henry Ruggs III’s fatal 156-mph early-morning car crash.
The Raiders have always embraced the villian’s role, and most of the world will likely root for the Chargers’ handsome young gunslinger, Justin Herbert. But if Carr can pull off a win, it would certainly please John Madden in his telestrator in the sky.
Wentz has an easier task. His Colts need only beat the pitiful Jaguars to claim a spot, and he could probably hand the ball to Jonathan Taylor 30 times and accomplish that.
Still, it’s meaningful for Wentz, whom the Eagles chose over Super Bowl hero Nick Foles, then gave up on after last season.
Wentz’s playoff career is only slightly more extensive than Carr’s. After missing the Eagles’ 2018–19 Super Bowl run, he left a wild-card game in the first quarter the next season with a concussion. In 2020, the Eagles gave up on the man they had endowed with a four-year, $128 million contract less than two years earlier. So Wentz has plenty to prove.
Compared to those two, Garoppolo has a distinguished playoff résumé, having led the 49ers to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. But it became clear that he didn’t have the organization’s complete confidence when San Francisco traded up to draft his heir apparent, Trey Lance, in 2020.
Garoppolo has managed to keep his job when healthy, but Lance looked good in a win last week (admittedly, over Houston) while Garoppolo rested his injured thumb.
San Francisco has to upset the Rams to reach the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo will start if he’s 100 percent. He likely won’t be, but whom will Shanahan trust?
