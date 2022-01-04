NFL Report: Three quarterbacks face critical final exams

Final exams are usually one of the things quarterbacks are glad to be rid of when they leave college for the NFL. Sometimes, though, like Aaron Donald on a third-down pass rush, they can’t be avoided.

For two veteran signal-callers (and perhaps a third), Sunday’s regular-season finales offer a chance at redemption, to quiet their many critics.

The Raiders’ Derek Carr, the Colts’ Carson Wentz and (if healthy) the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo all can lead their teams into the playoffs. If they make it, their status will rise a notch or two. If they don’t, their skin will need to grow a bit thicker.

Each hopes to outdo Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, whose insurance commercials have generally gotten better reviews than his on-field play. He was sacked nine times in Monday’s 26–14 loss to Pittsburgh, knocking the Browns out of playoff contention for the third time in his four NFL seasons.

Mayfield will sit out Sunday’s meaningless (for Cleveland) finale against Cincinnati and undergo surgery on his left shoulder. His future in Cleveland will surely be debated even more vehemently than the baseball team’s new nickname.