NFL Report: Trade deadline figures to be a busy one

Next Tuesday is decision day.
Yeah, we all know about that decision. But Nov. 3 is also an important day for NFL teams, as the annual trade deadline approaches.
Recent deadlines have seen far more action than in past years, and 2020’s confluence of injuries and COVID-19 consequences figures to make this one of the busiest and most unpredictable yet.
Last week alone changed the landscape, as Cleveland’s hopes of ending a 17-year playoff drought took a hit with Odell Beckham Jr.’s torn ACL and Andy Dalton’s concussion left the Dallas Cowboys down two quarterbacks after Dak Prescott’s gruesome fractured ankle.
Dalton was hurt in a loss to Washington (2–5), which now incredibly enters its bye week half a game out of first place in the weak NFC East and considering becoming a buyer rather than a seller because of underachieving safety Landon Collins’ Achilles injury.
Baltimore’s acquisition of pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is probably the biggest move so far, and Dallas send Everson Griffen to Detroit on Tuesday. Plenty of big names remain in the rumor mill, though, including the Jets’ Sam Darnold and the Falcons’ Julio Jones.
There’s even a chance that Bill Belichick could pull the plug on a disappointing season and trade All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore, or that the 1-6 Texans could do the unthinkable and deal away three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.
Those moves are unlikely, but here are a few that make sense:
Sam Darnold to Pittsburgh: The Jets covet Trevor Lawrence (who hinted he may not come out of college next spring). Ben Roethlisberger’s days are numbered, and Mike Tomlin could get his heir apparent on the cheap.
Ryan Fitzpatrick to Dallas: The Cowboys could still win the wretched East, but not with James Madison grad Ben DiNucci. There’s still some Fitzmagic left in the veteran, who won his last two games before being benched for Tua Tagovailoa.
Ryan Kerrigan to Seattle: Kerrigan clearly has something left in the tank, but lost his starting job to rookie Chase Young. Seattle’s pass rush has been anemic, and Kerrigan could thrive under Pete Carroll on the field and in the locker room. Plus, Washington gets a pick in its rebuilding quest.
A.J. Green to Cleveland: Jones would also make sense, but he doesn’t want out of Atlanta, and the 1–6 Falcons aren’t keen on trading him. The rebuilding Bengals send Green upstate, where he could give Baker Mayfield the downfield threat he lost when OBJ went down.
Will Fuller to New Orleans: Fuller is a rare bright spot in Houston, with TD catches in five straight games. He could help out Drew Brees, who’s operating without Michael Thomas and with a ragtag set of receivers.
Laremy Tunsil to Green Bay: The Houston fire sale continues, with Tunsil ready to step in if Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari’s chest injury doesn’t heal soon.
Geno Atkins to Kansas City: The Chiefs’ run defense is porous, and Atkins desperately wants out of the Bengals’ rebuilding process. Andy Reid is beginning to rival Belichick as a master at reclamation projects.
Dwayne Haskins to Indianapolis: Saved this one for last. Ron Rivera clearly isn’t high on Haskins, and Philip Rivers is a stopgap solution for the Colts. A change of scenery from a dysfunctional organization to a solid one could give Haskins a chance at redemption.
NFL POWER RANKINGS
1. Steelers (6–0)
Lost 6 of last 10 at Ravens.
2. Chiefs (6–1)
Defense back on track.
3. Seahawks (5–1)
For once, Wilson was off.
4. Ravens (5–1)
Ngakoue should help D.
5. Buccaneers (5–2)
Now Brady gets Brown?
6. Packers (5–1)
Overcame key injuries.
7. Titans (5–1)
Built to play from ahead.
8. Cardinals (5–2)
Murray shines in prime time.
9. Bills (5–2)
No TDs against the Jets?
10. Colts (4–2)
Next 5 foes.500 or better.
11. 49ers (4–3)
NFL’s best last-place team.
12. Rams (4–2)
Punter Hekker was MVP.
13. Bears (5–2)
Offense went AWOL.
14. Browns (5–2)
Will they trade for a WR?
15. Saints (4–2)
15 straight October wins.
16. Dolphins (3–3)
Tua will be tested early.
17. Raiders (3–3)
Pass rush was nonexistent.
18. Chargers (2–4)
Lost last seven in division.
19. Panthers (3–4)
Slye just missed record FG.
20. Lions (3–3)
Stafford delivered late.
21. Patriots (2–4)
Can Belichick fix this?
22. Broncos (2–4)
Lost 10 straight to Chiefs.
23. Washington (2–5)
Old-school strategy works.
24. Eagles (2–4–1)
Wentz is at his best late.
25. Vikings (1–5)
Ready to wave white flag?
26. Bengals (1–5–1)
What more can Burrow do?
27. Texans (1–6)
Grateful for the bye week.
28. Falcons (1–6)
Finding new ways to lose.
29. Cowboys (2–5)
To be a fly on Jerry’s wall ...
30. Giants (1–6)
Jones’ stumble said it all.
31. Jaguars (1–6)
Marrone safe in bye week.
32. Jets (0–7)
Four second-half yards.
