NFL Report: Trade deadline figures to be a busy one

Those moves are unlikely, but here are a few that make sense:

Sam Darnold to Pittsburgh: The Jets covet Trevor Lawrence (who hinted he may not come out of college next spring). Ben Roethlisberger’s days are numbered, and Mike Tomlin could get his heir apparent on the cheap.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to Dallas: The Cowboys could still win the wretched East, but not with James Madison grad Ben DiNucci. There’s still some Fitzmagic left in the veteran, who won his last two games before being benched for Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Kerrigan to Seattle: Kerrigan clearly has something left in the tank, but lost his starting job to rookie Chase Young. Seattle’s pass rush has been anemic, and Kerrigan could thrive under Pete Carroll on the field and in the locker room. Plus, Washington gets a pick in its rebuilding quest.

A.J. Green to Cleveland: Jones would also make sense, but he doesn’t want out of Atlanta, and the 1–6 Falcons aren’t keen on trading him. The rebuilding Bengals send Green upstate, where he could give Baker Mayfield the downfield threat he lost when OBJ went down.