NFL report: Traditional powers are looking shaky early on.

That’s good, because with a 39-year-old body that looks like it’s been in a head-on car collision, Roethlisberger probably can’t carry the team offensively—especially now that top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Drafting workhorse running back Najee Harris was a wise move. He’ll be arguably the Steelers’ offensive MVP for the rest of the season. A conservative game plan should keep Pittsburgh competitive, but in a division with Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, competitive may not be enough.

At least the Steelers have a credible defense. The same can’t be said for the Chiefs and Seahawks, who rank 28th and 32nd, respectively, in yards allowed this season.

Kansas City survived last Sunday by handling a Washington offense that was missing two starting linemen and saw running back Antonio Gibson limp off with a shin injury. All the Chiefs really had to do was make sure Terry McLaurin didn’t beat them deep. They were so concerned that they ignored Ricky Seals-Jones on a 39-yard TD pass.

That won’t suffice against the league’s better teams. Neither will Mahomes’ high-risk, high-reward free-lancing.