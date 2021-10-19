NFL report: Traditional powers are looking shaky early on.

There’s a lot of football left to play.
If you entered any NFL interview room last weekend, you undoubtedly heard someone say those words (or a reasonable facsimile). And they’re right: every team has at least 11 more games to play, and an expanded season (plus the second year of three wild cards per conference) means even the 0–6 Detroit Lions aren’t mathematically eliminated.
Still, five or six games is enough time to gain a decent handle on any team. And three of the franchises that we have become accustomed to seeing in January have work to do to get there again.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a surefire hall of fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Russell Wilson are good bets to land in Canton someday. That’s generally the top ingredient in the recipe for success.
But the Steelers (3–3), Chiefs (3–3) and Seahawks (2–4) are more flawed than usual, and all three face an uphill battle to return to the league’s elite this season.
After a 1–3 start, Pittsburgh may have salvaged its hopes by winning its last two, including Sunday night’s dramatic overtime victory over Seattle. And having T.J. Watt, one of the league’s two best defensive players (along with the Rams’ Aaron Donald), means the Steelers won’t have to engage in any shootouts.
That’s good, because with a 39-year-old body that looks like it’s been in a head-on car collision, Roethlisberger probably can’t carry the team offensively—especially now that top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is lost for the season with a shoulder injury.
Drafting workhorse running back Najee Harris was a wise move. He’ll be arguably the Steelers’ offensive MVP for the rest of the season. A conservative game plan should keep Pittsburgh competitive, but in a division with Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, competitive may not be enough.
At least the Steelers have a credible defense. The same can’t be said for the Chiefs and Seahawks, who rank 28th and 32nd, respectively, in yards allowed this season.
Kansas City survived last Sunday by handling a Washington offense that was missing two starting linemen and saw running back Antonio Gibson limp off with a shin injury. All the Chiefs really had to do was make sure Terry McLaurin didn’t beat them deep. They were so concerned that they ignored Ricky Seals-Jones on a 39-yard TD pass.
That won’t suffice against the league’s better teams. Neither will Mahomes’ high-risk, high-reward free-lancing.
Mahomes made a couple of breathtaking throws against an underachieving Washington defense. But he also threw two interceptions, giving him eight through six game—two more than he had in all of 2020. One was a foolish lob while trying to avoid a sack that made things worse. Andy Reid needs to get his star pupil to dial it back a notch.
Pete Carroll doesn’t have that luxury, not with Wilson sidelined indefinitely with a grotesque finger injury. Wilson had never missed a start in 10 pro seasons and has rescued the Seahawks countless times with his arm, legs and brain.
His backup, Geno Smith, lost an overtime fumble Sunday night that handed Pittsburgh a game-winning field goal. Combine Smith with the league’s worst defense and it’s hard to imagine Seattle catching up to the unbeaten Cardinals, 5–1 Rams or even the 49ers in the NFC West—even if Wilson makes a miraculous return before Thanksgiving.
