NFL report: Wentz's contract is an albatross for Eagles

Two months ago, if you were asked which NFC East team had the biggest question about its quarterback situation in 2021, you’d probably have guessed Washington. In terms of stability, Philadelphia looked like the safest answer.

But it’s 2020, so expect down to be up.

Alex Smith’s remarkable return and steady play have made him the clear solution in D.C. at the most important position in sports for this season (as long as he stays healthy), and perhaps into 2021 as well. Meanwhile, while Dallas and the Giants have seen their starters sidelined, the Eagles may regret the albatross that Carson Wentz’s contract has (and will) become.

Eighteen months ago, Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension to his rookie deal, which expires after this season. Neither he nor his 3–8–1 team has played up to expectations, though, and on Tuesday, coach Doug Pederson announced that rookie Jalen Hurts will start Sunday’s game against New Orleans after replacing a struggling Wentz against Green Bay last week.