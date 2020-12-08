NFL report: Wentz's contract is an albatross for Eagles

Two months ago, if you were asked which NFC East team had the biggest question about its quarterback situation in 2021, you’d probably have guessed Washington. In terms of stability, Philadelphia looked like the safest answer.
But it’s 2020, so expect down to be up.
Alex Smith’s remarkable return and steady play have made him the clear solution in D.C. at the most important position in sports for this season (as long as he stays healthy), and perhaps into 2021 as well. Meanwhile, while Dallas and the Giants have seen their starters sidelined, the Eagles may regret the albatross that Carson Wentz’s contract has (and will) become.
Eighteen months ago, Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension to his rookie deal, which expires after this season. Neither he nor his 3–8–1 team has played up to expectations, though, and on Tuesday, coach Doug Pederson announced that rookie Jalen Hurts will start Sunday’s game against New Orleans after replacing a struggling Wentz against Green Bay last week.
The mere fact that the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round suggests they while they paid Wentz handsomely, they’ve never been truly all-in on the former No. 2 overall pick. He was an MVP candidate in 2017 before getting hurt and watching backup Nick Foles lead the franchise to its first and only Super Bowl title.
The Eagles chose Wentz and allowed Foles to leave via free agency, but clearly hedged their bets by drafting Hurts. Now, they’re stuck for the foreseeable future with Wentz, who has lost 15 interceptions and four fumbles while playing behind a sieve-like offensive line with few healthy playmakers around him.
He’s not going anywhere; according to Spotrac.com. cutting Wentz would cost the Eagles a staggering $59 million in cap space in 2021, when caps may actually shrink due to lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
And this comes in a year when several top college quarterbacks are likely to be available, including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones.
Lawrence and Fields are expected to land with the dregs of the NFL, the Jets and Jaguars. But there are other teams with quarterback quandaries:
Chicago: Neither Mitchell Trubisky (another No. 2 overall pick) or Foles has been the answer. It won’t cost Chicago much to move on, especially if a new coach comes in. Expect them to make a move to draft Lance or Jones.
New England: Once the ultimate stable team, they signed Cam Newton to a one-year, $1.75 million deal to succeed Tom Brady. Newton’s likely to cost much more to keep, even for a 6–6 team.
Indianapolis: The Colts also signed a one-year stopgap in Philip Rivers. He’s played well for a playoff-bound team, but may have to take a pay cut to stay.
Atlanta: Matt Ryan can still wing it at 35 and would cost $49 million in dead cap space in 2021, but the Falcons need to start looking for his successor.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger also carries a huge 2021 cap hit ($41.25 million), but Mike Tomlin desperately needs a good understudy for his 38-year-old starter.
New Orleans: Drew Brees hinted at retirement last year and, with broken ribs at 41, may not return. Are either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston the long-term answer?
San Francisco: Jimmy Garropolo has played 16 games just once. Can Kyle Shanahan trust him to stay healthy?
