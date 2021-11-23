NFL report: Who's in first? It's constantly changing

That wasn’t Tennessee’s first head-scratching loss of 2021, either. The Titans somehow managed to lose to the feeble New York Jets, who have the same 2–8 record as Houston. But they still own the AFC’s best record (8–3). Clearly, they play to the level of their competition.

The Titans aren’t alone. Three weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills looked like AFC favorites, despite a narrow loss to Tennessee. They were averaging 33 points per game as they visited Jacksonville—and inexplicably failed to score a touchdown in a 9–6 loss to a then-1–6 team that was ready to fire coach Urban Meyer.

Two weeks later, Buffalo gets steamrolled 41–15 at home by Indianapolis and suddenly finds itself in a familiar position: looking up at Bill Belichick and New England in the AFC East standings.

Want more? The Pittsburgh Steelers had turned around their season with four straight wins—until Ben Roethlisberger landed on the COVID-19 list, and his teammates managed to tie Detroit and ensure the cowardly Lions (0–9–1) won’t endure a second 16-loss season.

With Aaron Rodgers back from the COVID list, Green Bay had a chance to all but wrap up the NFC North title. Instead, a defensive malaise infected the defense and the Pack lost to second-place Minnesota, ensuring the division will remain interesting for a while longer.