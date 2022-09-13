NFL report:
LANDOVER, Md.—Ron Rivera earned the nickname “Riverboat” years ago for his willingness to gamble on play calls. So the Washington Commanders’ …
Quarterback—B+: Carson Wentz recovered from two critical turnovers to lead two late TD drives in his D.C. début.
So as they enter a pivotal 2022 season for many of their principals, the Commanders need a lot of things to go right to post their first winning record since 2016.
1. IN THE TRENCHES
ACTIONS have consequences. At least that’s