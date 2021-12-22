NFL report

Need help sorting out the muddled NFL playoff races?

With three weeks to play, only five teams (Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville and the New York Jets) have been officially eliminated from contention, although a few are hanging on by a cleatlace. There are four 10–4 NFC teams scrambling for positioning (and a possible first-round bye), and four AFC squads at 8–6, with at least one guaranteed not to make the field.

The teams most likely to make it will have to stay healthy and grounded.

As we have seen, COVID-19 has not disappeared, and it effectively punctured the playoff hopes of Washington and Cleveland. Even with a two-day delay, neither team could get either of its two two quarterbacks cleared and suffered losses that may have meant elimination.

They won’t be the last teams affected by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Expect teams to take extreme precautions in their meeting and practice routines over the next three weeks to try to minimize spread among key players.

The other factor—as it often is in December—is which teams can run the ball well (and stop rivals from doing the same).