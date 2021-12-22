NFL report

Need help sorting out the muddled NFL playoff races?
With three weeks to play, only five teams (Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville and the New York Jets) have been officially eliminated from contention, although a few are hanging on by a cleatlace. There are four 10–4 NFC teams scrambling for positioning (and a possible first-round bye), and four AFC squads at 8–6, with at least one guaranteed not to make the field.
The teams most likely to make it will have to stay healthy and grounded.
As we have seen, COVID-19 has not disappeared, and it effectively punctured the playoff hopes of Washington and Cleveland. Even with a two-day delay, neither team could get either of its two two quarterbacks cleared and suffered losses that may have meant elimination.
They won’t be the last teams affected by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Expect teams to take extreme precautions in their meeting and practice routines over the next three weeks to try to minimize spread among key players.
The other factor—as it often is in December—is which teams can run the ball well (and stop rivals from doing the same).
Nearly every NFL rule change for a generation has been intended to open up the passing game: liberalized holding guidelines, elimination of downfield contact, penalties for hitting defenseless receivers. No surprisingly, air attacks have flourished: the NFL has four 1,000-yard rushers through 14 games and 13 1,000-yard receivers.
But in January, passing gets more difficult, especially in cold, windy locales like Green Bay, Kansas City and Foxborough. Teams that can control the ball (and the clock) and keep opponents’ star quarterbacks on the sideline have a better-than-average chance.
And in a season of parity and fluidity atop the standings, two 8–6 teams seem well-positioned for playoff success, even though they’re not currently leading their divisions: Indianapolis and San Francisco.
The Colts have a dark horse MVP candidate in Jonathan Taylor, whose 1,514 rushing yards put him more than 400 ahead of second-place Joe Mixon of Cincinnati.
He has taken the reins from Tennessee’s injured Derrick Henry as the league’s most punishing back, and he nearly single-handedly ended New England’s six-game win streak last Saturday night with a 170-yard effort against a defense designed to stop him.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have discovered an unlikely workhorse in Jeff Wilson Jr., who has reecovered from a freak offseason injury and is hitting top form without the normal wear and tear most backs endure 14 games into a season. He rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta last week.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan learned from his Hall of Fame father Mike about the value of a good running game. And with Trent Williams leading the way, San Francisco ranks seventh in the league in rushing and has won four of its last six.
Conversely, it’s no coincidence that the league’s top seven rushing defenses belong to teams with .500 records or better.
Much can (and will) change over the next three weeks, as teams deal with injuries and illness. But even as it does, the old adage still rings true that you can’t really be good if you can’t run the ball or stop your opponent from doing so.
