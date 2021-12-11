NFL: Three keys to the Dallas/Washington game

1. BALL HOGS

As well as Washington’s defense has played in its four-game win streak, it has gotten some help from the other side of the ball as well. Since the bye, the offense has controlled the ball for at least 34:58 in each game—and, not coincidentally, Ron Rivera’s team is 4–0. Another game of keepaway would limit the time Dak Prescott and the NFL’s most productive offense has to attack. That means lots of touches for Antonio Gibson (and J.D. McKissic, if he’s cleared).

2. RISK VS. REWARD

Keeping the ball also means continued smart decisions from Taylor Heinicke, who threw nine interceptions during Washington’s 2–6 start but just two during the four-game win streak. He must be particularly careful on Sunday when targeting Terry McLaurin against Trevon Diggs, who leads the NFL with nine picks. He has returned two of them for touchdowns and Anthony Brown also has a pick-six, so the Cowboys don’t need to have their offense on the field to score.

3. BOMBS AWAY