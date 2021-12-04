NFLThree keys to the Washington/Las Vegas game

1. BOMBS AWAY
Dating back to their Al Davis AFL days, the Raiders have loved the vertical passing game. That trend continues; Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards (3,414), and Las Vegas has more 20-yard pass plays (58) than any other team. The addition of former Washington WR DeSean Jackson only helps; he had 102 yards last week against Dallas (plus 47 more in interference penalties), and Hunter Renfrow also topped 100. Washington’s secondary has been vastly improved since the bye, but Sunday’s challenge may be its stiffest yet this season.
2. KEEP AWAY
Sometimes, the best defense is a good offense. After its epic fourth-quarter drive sealed a victory over Tampa Bay, Washington declined to share the ball against Seattle in Monday night’s win. Its time of possession (41:40) was its most in a game since 1990. The Raiders’ 25th-rated run defense is nothing special, so look for more work for Antonio Gibson, who carried a career-high 29 times for 111 yards against the Seahawks, and high-percentage passes to Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel to keep the ball out of Carr’s hands. The expected absence of J.D. McKissic (concussion) won’t help.
3. DON’T LOOK AWAY
After three straight victories, Washington (5–6) has a chance to reach .500 for the first time since Week 2. But focusing on the task at hand, on a short travel week, is critical. After Sunday, Washington’s final five games are against NFC East rivals: two each against Dallas and Philadelphia and one against the Giants. Those present a great opportunity for a second straight unlikely late-season playoff push. But looking ahead—especially against a team with the Raiders’ explosive offense—could put Ron Rivera’s team back in catchup mode.