NFLThree keys to the Washington/Las Vegas game

1. BOMBS AWAY

Dating back to their Al Davis AFL days, the Raiders have loved the vertical passing game. That trend continues; Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards (3,414), and Las Vegas has more 20-yard pass plays (58) than any other team. The addition of former Washington WR DeSean Jackson only helps; he had 102 yards last week against Dallas (plus 47 more in interference penalties), and Hunter Renfrow also topped 100. Washington’s secondary has been vastly improved since the bye, but Sunday’s challenge may be its stiffest yet this season.

2. KEEP AWAY

Sometimes, the best defense is a good offense. After its epic fourth-quarter drive sealed a victory over Tampa Bay, Washington declined to share the ball against Seattle in Monday night’s win. Its time of possession (41:40) was its most in a game since 1990. The Raiders’ 25th-rated run defense is nothing special, so look for more work for Antonio Gibson, who carried a career-high 29 times for 111 yards against the Seahawks, and high-percentage passes to Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel to keep the ball out of Carr’s hands. The expected absence of J.D. McKissic (concussion) won’t help.

3. DON’T LOOK AWAY