Nick Grant is hoping for a shot at the NFL

There’s a cottage industry, founded by Mel Kiper Jr., of NFL draft experts. All of that research and knowledge has benefitted Nick Grant very little.

Will the Courtland High School graduate hear his name as a late-round pick on Saturday after spending six years as a defensive back at Virginia? Will he get a chance as an undrafted free agent?

“I’ve heard a lot of both. To be honest, I have no idea,” Grant said during a telephone interview last week. “Obviously, I hope I hear my name, but I’m prepared to pick my situation if it comes to it. Regardless of what happens, I’m going to have to fight for my spot. That’s my mindset.”

While former Louisa star Brandon Smith fully expects to be selected, possibly during Friday’s second or third round, after a strong junior year at Penn State, Grant is one of a handful of local players for whom nothing is guaranteed.

He joins Smith and Riverbend’s Lorenzo Dorr, who saw action mostly on special teams at West Virginia and East Carolina, as draft-eligible local players.

Massaponax High School graduate Conlan Beaver, who was a three-year starter at offensive tackle at FCS powerhouse Montana, also would have been a candidate to play in the pros. But a school spokeman said Beaver declined to participate in the school’s recent pro day and is unlikely to pursue a professional career.

As for Grant, in a sport where passing (and defending against it) keeps getting more important, he offers several qualities that might interest NFL teams.

He has experience (three years as a starter) athleticism (a 6-foot, 191-pound frame with a 76-inch wingspan), a good football IQ and versatility. He can play on any special-teams unit.

A few mock drafts project him to be chosen in the sixth or seventh and final round, although most authoritative ones have him going undrafted. In that case, he would be free to sign with any team that offers him a tryout and a contract.

Grant can play multiple positions in the secondary. He spent two years as the Cavaliers’ field cornerback before moving to safety for most of his “super senior” season in 2021—albeit on a defense that ranked 87th against the pass, allowing 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. A feeble pass rush that registered just 19 sacks didn’t help.

But while Grant’s 40-yard time (4.72 at Virginia’s pro day) didn’t wow anyone, he has showed enough to pique the interest of a few NFL teams. The Denver Broncos flew him in for a two-day visit earlier this month.

“It went really well,” he said. “I toured the facility and met with the front office and coaches. We talked about schemes and the defense and where they thought I might fit in.”

Grant also worked out at the Baltimore Ravens’ facility after playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl in February.

“I definitely feel I can do more as a safety. That’s what I’ve heard, and I think that’s where my potential lies,” said Grant, who appreciates former Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell’s decision to move him to safety in 2021.

“It was very valuable,” Grant said. “You don’t really see it at the time, but I was never really closed off to it. I’m very grateful my coach made that decision. … I feel like I’m a high football IQ guy, so I can analyze what I see and communicate effectively with my teammates.”

Since the 2021 season ended, Grant has spent plenty of time with Joey Blount, another former Virginia safety who’s in a similar situation. The two have worked out, compared noted and quizzed each other in preparation for their chance—whenever and wherever it may come.

“We definitely stack our days, talk football and train together. We really just prepare each other, talking about what he or I have seen or haven’t seen,” Grant said. “I see myself playing a lot of special teams (if an NFL opportunity arises). That’s where I played a lot in college, and that’s where they say you get traction in the league.”

