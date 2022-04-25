On verge of NFL draft, Brandon Smith has a family line backing him

When Matt Smith Sr. sat in his home in Louisa County and tuned in to Penn State football games for the past three years, he zeroed in on No. 12.

Smith is 93 years old. but his mind remains sharp and he lives independently.

His great-grandson, Brandon Smith, wreaked havoc at linebacker at Louisa High School and Penn State, before entering the NFL draft after his third season of college football.

Many analysts anticipate Brandon Smith (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) being selected anywhere from the second to the fourth round in the three-day event which begins on Thursday. Representatives of all 32 NFL teams attended his Pro Day drills, and he has spoken with every team except the Dallas Cowboys. He visited the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles leading up to the draft.

Brandon Smith’s father, Rico Smith, said when his son is drafted, it’ll be especially rewarding because his father, Matt Smith III and grandfather, Matt Smith Jr., will see “the fruits of their labor” after striving for many years to instill discipline in their children through athletics.

“My grandfather cried the first time he saw Brandon on TV,” Rico Smith said. “Those two have made a big impact on Brandon’s life. For them to see this moment come true, I get emotional just thinking about that.”

The athletic bloodlines run deep in the Smith family.

Matt Smith III was a teenager playing in adult baseball leagues smashing home runs before he was drafted into Vietnam and joined the Marine Corps. A would suffered in Vietnam ended any hopes of continuing his baseball career, but his children kept the family’s sports legacy alive.

His son, Matthias “Popeye” Smith, helped lead Louisa High to the 1990 Group AA state baseball championship before going on to compete at Virginia Tech.

Rico Smith was a star running back for Louisa and later competed at Division III Ferrum College after a vision issue prevented him from going on to the Division I level.

Brandon Smith told his family at the age of 10 that he wanted to become an NFL player. While Rico Smith had his doubts, Matt Smith III told the family that he saw something special in the grandson he calls “B.J.”

When Brandon Smith and his brother Jordan got off the school bus each evening, they’d spend time at their grandparents’ home until their mother and father returned from work.

Matt Smith III said the youngster’s focus was keen whenever he corrected a mistake, whether they were practicing basketball, football, baseball or soccer.

“Rico used to get on him. He thought B.J. was weak,” Matt Smith III recalled. “So I told Rico, ‘This boy is something special. Mark my words. You’re going to see something.’

“He’s a special kid. He had this intake on what you’re trying to tell him. He was trying to figure it out in his own way and then he’d perform it at a level where you would look and say, ‘Ah.’ ”

Brandon Smith continued to make jaws drop as he got older. Matt Smith III recalls youth league directors requesting he not return kickoffs because he routinely ran them back for touchdowns. They also asked that he grab ball carriers rather than hit them.

“He was strong,” Matt Smith III said. “And when he hit, he hit viciously. He laid the hammer down.”

Matt Smith III said he was a notorious trash talker on the baseball diamond, earning the nickname “Hollywood.” He boasted that he once irritated King George native and former Baltimore Orioles all-star outfielder Al Bumbry to the point that the future Major Leaguer stormed off the field in an offseason league.

Matt Smith III implored his grandson to add a bit of showmanship to his game. He told Brandon Smith that whenever he makes an emphatic play such as a sack or a tackle for loss. to always “dot the I” in his surname.

“When you see him raise his foot up and stomp down,” Smith III said, “he’s letting me know that he’s dotting the I.”

Brandon Smith was rated a five-star recruit out of Louisa High and was the Gatorade State Player of the Year after he amassed 165 tackles (30 for loss), 11 sacks and five forced fumbles as a senior in 2018. He was ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation in his class. He racked up 29 major college scholarship offers before he signed a national letter of intent with Penn State.

He received immediate playing time with the Nittany Lions. He recorded 13 tackles in a limited role as a true freshman in 2019. In a 2020 season impacted heavily by the pandemic, Smith made 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. As a junior, he amassed 81 tackles (second-most on the team), two sacks, a forced fumble and five passes defended.

“Being there at State College, being able to achieve the things I achieved and build the relationships I’ve built it’s one of a kind really,” Brandon Smith said in a recent NFL Network interview. “I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I’ve had there and going forward I hope to make more similar to it.”

To do so, Brandon Smith will look to build on his strengths and address any concerns NFL decision-makers have about his game. A scouting report on SBnation.com said Brandon Smith has a prototypical build for his position, noting his height, weight, 34 5/8-inch arms, 10¼-inch hands and 40-yard dash time of 4.52 seconds.

“He combines that with elite athleticism, featuring great long speed, explosiveness and short area quickness,” the report states.

The scouting report goes on to mention that Brandon Smith’s athleticism is evident on the field as he’s shown he can cover running backs and tight ends with ease and “fire downhill in run defense.”

The report, however, goes on to state that his film shows inconsistencies and that his playing speed slows when he’s forced to read the offense.

Despite the concerns about his game, Brandon Smith is still slated to make history as the first player from Louisa County to be selected in the NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn played with the Giants and Cincinnati Bengals for six seasons as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Richmond.

The draft culminates a big week for Brandon Smith who became engaged to be married on Sunday.

“I’m just embracing everything,” he said on NFL Network regarding his future, “and really just looking at it as a blessing.”

