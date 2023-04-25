Like air traffic controllers or baseball umpires, football's long snappers largely go unnoticed — until they make a mistake.

Robert Soderholm managed to make a name for himself with a statistically flawless career at VMI, which might result in a doubly rare honor of hearing his name called in this weekend's NFL draft.

Long snapping is an underappreciated but critical niche skill usually entrusted to college walk-ons and undrafted free agents in the pros. In the past decade, an average of one long snapper per year has been drafted out of roughly 250 annual picks.

And VMI's last draft selection at any position was receiver Mark Stock, chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989, a decade before Soderholm was born.

So being selected "would be a huge deal," said Soderholm, a Mountain View High School graduate. "In the modern era, VMI is not known for being very good. So if I could show people, the incoming freshmen coming off the Rat Line, that success is possible — you've just got to work your (expletive) off — I'd feel like I left the program in good standing."

Soderholm emerged from such anonymity by successfully executing five season's worth of snaps at VMI — seven yards on field goals and PATs, 15 yards on punts — without a single flub.

"I've coached in the Big Ten and the MAC, and I think he's the best fit for (an NFL) team that I've ever coached," said Greg Wood, VMI's special teams coordinator.

"You've got to be a little nuts. Like any specialist, you've got to be a little crazy. You've got to have a self-confidence in your ability that some people see as cockiness. It's such a demanding position, and it goes unnoticed unless you make a mistake."

Soderholm's path to the brink of an NFL career was anything but a snap. Bigger than most of his classmates, he played soccer as a youth but admits to getting too many red cards because of his overexuberance.

So he channeled that energy into American football, making the Mountain View team as a linebacker. But at 6-foot-1 (and now 238 pounds), he was a bit short for Division I.

He had taken up long snapping as a vehicle for more playing time with the Wildcats, learning technique from YouTube videos. Eventually VMI offered him a chance to do the same at the college level.

"I was that close to giving up, because I didn't want to play Division II or III football," he said.

It worked out for everyone involved. Soderholm reliably provided the ball to his punters and place-kick holders for five years (including the bonus season allowed by the NCAA due to COVID-19) and helped the Keydets win the Southern Conference title in the spring of 2021, their first winning season since 1981.

"He did not have what anybody would call a bad snap in four or five years of playing here," Wood said. "That's an incredible thing."

Actually, Soderholm begs to differ. He gives himself demerits for each time the ball didn't rotate precisely to allow the holder to place the laces away from the kicker, or if his punter had to reach for the snap.

"To the naked eye, every snap was accurate," he said. "From my perspective, they all weren't. I hold myself to a higher standard. I expect nothing less than perfection."

Others were sufficiently impressed, though.

Soderholm earned four straight years' worth of Football Championship Series All-America honors and an invitation to January's Senior Bowl. There, performed in front of NFL coaches, general managers and scouts and spoke with representatives of all 32 teams. He said the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and L.A. Rams showed the most interest.

Because one bad snap in a crucial situation can cost a team a game or even a playoff spot, every NFL franchise now holds a designated roster spot for a long snapper. But few draft one.

Everyone is seeking the next Patrick Mannelly, whom the Chicago Bears drafted in the sixth round in 1998 and made 2,282 accurate snaps in 16 seasons without a mistake. There's now an annual award named for Mannelly given to the NCAA's best long snapper.

Penn State's Chris Stoll won that award in 2022, but Soderholm and Central Florida's Alex Ward, his Senior Bowl roommate, are considered the best pro prospects. The Sporting News recently published a mock draft that had Denver picking Ward in the sixth round and Soderholm going to the Rams in the seventh and final round.

One advantage Soderholm has is the fact that VMI ran a pro-style punt coverage scheme. In college, all members of the punt team may run downfield following the snap, but in the NFL, only the two outside players ("gunners") can leave before the ball is kicked.

"In college, it's pretty basic," said Soderholm, who has been credited with two touchdown-saving tackles on punt coverage. "You snap the ball in the area of the punter — not over his head, not at his feet — then you run downfield and pray you don't get your ankles broken in open space by the return man. On field goals, you just snap it back to the holder.

"In the NFL, it's a lot more precise. You have to snap it to the punter within the frame of his body, between the knees and shoulders. If he's right-footed, it has to be on the right side; if he's left-footed, it's off the left. And you have to block different types of rushers: edge guys, defensive tackles, even shifty safeties."

Added Wood: "He's exactly what the NFL is looking for. He's had five years and over 200 snaps in the technique that all the teams are looking for, and most of his competition has zero. That gives him such a leg up on them in quote-unquote, NFL experience."

Soderholm, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Reserves, already has arranged to fulfill his military responsibilities in the offseason to avoid any conflict. He has become a long-snapping savant, able to recite which teams have specialists under contract and which don't.

Wood, himself a former punter, has fielded inquiries from dozens of NFL representatives about Soderholm. He has vouched for his star pupil's snap velocity, accuracy and work ethic and downplayed any concerns about his competing below the highest college level.

"Really for him, it'll be all about handling the pressure consistently," Wood said. "But the fact that he's made important snaps in big games and had that experience will help him at the next level."

Will that convince someone to make Soderholm Mountain View's second draft pick, joining receiver DaeSean Hamilton (chosen in the fourth round by Denver in 2018)? Even if not, he's likely to receive plenty of free agent offers.

"I do think it's possible? If somebody wants me bad enough, they'll take me," he said. "If they pick you ... it almost guarantees you a (roster) spot for at least a year."

Said Wood: "I think it's more likely that he won't be drafted, but it's almost a sure thing that he'll be at a training camp for some team, and I'd put my money on him making that roster."