STEVE DeSHAZO: A rare sight in nation's capital—a quarterback who's not afraid of failure

LANDOVER, Md.—Ron Rivera earned the nickname “Riverboat” years ago for his willingness to gamble on play calls. So the Washington Commanders’ head coach had a game plan when he traded for Carson Wentz.

Knowing Wentz’s justified reputation for alternating turnovers and heroics on the same day, what’s Rivera’s strategy with his new quarterback?

“I’ll take antacids,” he said with a straight face.

Rivera could make jokes because Good Carson showed up in the nick of time Sunday. After two consecutive fourth-quarter interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he capped a pair of fourth-quarter drives with touchdown passes as the Commanders survived, 28–22.

“We’re gonna ride with him,” Rivera said. “We’ll go with the good; we’ll go with the bad. He’s a guy we did a lot of research on … once we found out he was available. He’s a guy who’s got a lot of courage, who will step up and take responsibility.”

In his Commanders début Sunday, Wentz showed his entire portfolio: why he’s on his third team in three seasons, and why Rivera traded for him in a season that will be pivotal to both men’s careers.

After orchestrating two crisp early touchdown drives, Wentz and his offense sputtered. His picks gave the lowly Jaguars momentum and a 20–14 lead.

“An ugly stretch, obviously,” Wentz said.

After the second turnover, Rivera confronted Wentz on the sideline.

“After he beat the ground a little bit, we looked at each other and I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to have to win this.’ He said. ‘I will,’ and he walked away,” Rivera said.

“The confidence he had was good to see. … Because of who he is and his ability to brush things off, that’s a strong person.”

In all of their incarnations, the Commanders haven’t often had that—a quarterback who’s not afraid of failure. They’ve had a lot who have failed, but few who have atoned for their mistakes.

Granted, Sunday’s heroics came at home, against a lowly team that’s drafted first overall the past two years and squandered plenty of chances itself

Still, coming back to beat anyone after spitting the bit has been a rare occurrence at FedEx Field.

“You can learn from how Carson’s been his entire career,” tight end Logan Thomas said. “Adversity strikes at different times, but he’s always bounced back, and bounced back in a big way.”

After his two picks, Wentz completed his next six throws, including a gorgeous 49-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. He also capped a game-winning 13-play, 90-yard drive with a corner route to rookie Jahan Dotson. He also completed a critical 27-yard toss to Thomas on third-and-8 that showed off his elite arm strength.

“He was the same Carson after the touchdowns as he was after the picks,” said Dotson, who scored twice in his NFL début. “He was the same guy, ready to make plays.

“It’s definitely easy to play for a quarterback like that, knowing you have full trust in him and he has full trust in you.”

Clearly, Wentz’s (and the Commanders’) margin of error will be smaller in future games. Both he and Rivera have to deliver this season to ensure they’ll be back in 2023.

It was Wentz’s clunker of a 2021 season finale that cost the Indianapolis Colts a playoff spot and convinced them to give up on him after one season.

There will clearly be more bumps ahead, which is why the players wear helmets—and why Rivera may have the pharmacy on speed dial.

“I’ve played a lot of football,” Wentz said, “and there’s gonna be ups and downs. Just knowing trying to do too much in those situations can come back and hurt you. Just go out and make the next play.”