STEVE DeSHAZO: Commanders are free-agent spectators, and worse for it

If last week’s reported acquisition of Carson Wentz was met by low rumblings of mixed reaction from Washington Commanders fans, the past seven days have resulted in deafening silence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, not a peep from a team that’s normally among the NFL’s most active in free agency (although none of the deals struck across the league during the “legal tampering” period become official until Wednesday).

Even worse for a team that now has precious little salary cap space, three players who contributed to whatever modest success the team has enjoyed in recent seasons are leaving for greener pastures (literally and figuratively) elsewhere.

Brandon Scherff’s exit was a foregone conclusion. After saddling the Pro Bowl guard with the franchise tag for two straight seasons, the Commanders couldn’t really afford to keep him. (Shades of Kirk Cousins.) The only real surprise was that Scherff chose the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the few teams that has lost more than Washington over the past few years.

The defections of backup defensive tackle Tim Settle and third-down running back J.D. McKissic will also sting. Both decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl-caliber team that has an eye for talented role players.

Their absences weaken a Washington team that already has several positions of need (secondary, linebacker, receiver, offensive line). And their decisions add to the impression that coach Ron Rivera, while well respected around the league, isn’t any closer to turning around this meandering franchise than Joe Gibbs, Mike Shanahan or Jay Gruden were.

You can’t blame Settle. The former Virginia Tech standout was stuck behind former first-round draft picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the interior of Washington’s defensive line. He was productive in limited snaps, and likely will get a chance to accomplish even more in Buffalo.

McKissic also gave Washington bang for its buck. His 123 receptions over the past two years ranked third behind only the Saints’ Alvin Kamara and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler among NFL running backs. This despite the fact that he shared snaps with Antonio Gibson and missed six games last season with a neck injury.

Good teams can afford to lose complementary players. Washington is not a good team. Combine the departures of Scherff, Settle and McKissic with the release of hybrid safety Landon Collins, and the Commanders look even weaker—even if Wentz can stay healthy and provide an upgrade at a position of traditional chaos.

And let’s be clear: if Wentz doesn’t play well, Washington has little chance to succeed in 2022. His contract, with its $21.3 million salary cap hit, essentially ate up all of the Commanders’ spending money.

Normally, they’d immediately pursue someone like linebacker Myles Jack, cut by the Jaguars Tuesday. But they can’t really afford him.

There’s also a growing sense that Rivera pounced on Wentz because he wasn’t confident he could attract free agents like Mitchell Trubisky (who wisely chose Pittsburgh) or Jameis Winston, or that he didn’t have the trade capital to compete for Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr.

The mere fact that the Colts were willing to trade Wentz after one season--with no apparent Plan B and no other real suitors for Wentz’s services--doesn’t bode well for the Commanders, either.

Just as huge free-agent signings in years past didn’t guarantee Washington success on the field the following fall, the Commanders’ free-agent inertia doesn’t doom them. But they’re unquestionably more shaky today than they were three days ago.

The one ray of hope is that Rivera has shown a knack for finding low-profile free agents who outperform their contracts. He did so with McKissic, tight end Logan Thomas and offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Charles Leno Jr.. He also drafted Terry McLaurin in the third round and Kamren Curl in the seventh.

He’s going to have to do it again, scouring the free agent bargain bins and maximizing each of the five picks he has left in the 2022 draft. Otherwise, the huge production that came with the team’s rebranding last month will turn to crickets.

