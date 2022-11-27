STEVE DeSHAZO Commanders comfortable with sweating out victories

LANDOVER, Md. — In a world with hundreds of cable channels and dozens of streaming services, reruns are an endangered species. But not in the Washington Commanders’ locker room, where a familiar script is a welcome site.

Sunday’s soggy 19–13 victory over Atlanta followed the same hold-your-breath template as five of the other triumphs in the Commanders’ current 6–1 streak that has them in unlikely playoff contention. The late-game, all-is-lost-no-it-isn’t dramatics almost seem so formulaic that a Hallmark movies director would call it predictable.

Take away the gift touchdown on the Philadelphia Eagles’ final desperation play two weeks ago, and five of Washington’s six wins during its surge have come by a combined 19 points. It’s not great for their fans’ blood pressure, but they’re fine with it.

“You never want to get too comfortable in this league, but it’s really good figuring out our identity,” veteran offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. “Knowing that you can lean on us, and that at any given moment, we (linemen) can take over a game, is a good feeling.”

Saying Washington dominated the Falcons at any point is debatable, but this much is not: after 12 games, the Commanders (7–5) know precisely who they are.

In a pass-happy league, they’re going to run the ball first. That’s a reflection of their blue-collar coach, Ron Rivera, and the personnel choices he’s made.

It’s also a nod to the fact that the franchise is still searching for a long-term solution at quarterback. Taylor Heinicke may be 5–1 as a starter, but he’s given Rivera a few more gray hairs with his decision-making.

Heinicke threw two touchdown passes Sunday, breaking a streak of two victories without one. But he also endured a horrible interception, saw a second overturned by replay and avoided another potential turnover on an ill-advised improvise throw that was ruled an incompletion rather than a lateral.

Asked to describe Heinicke’s day, Rivera replied, “Taylor.”

“It’s what we expect: make some plays, do a couple things that you wanna ...”

Strangle him? Bench him?

“But then come around and make that play that’s gonna ignite things,” Rivera said.

Let’s be clear: Heinicke wouldn’t be enjoying his current success without the right infrastructure. He has a solid receiving corps and an improving run game that’s getting better as rookie Brian Robinson recovers from his preseason gunshot wounds.

Robinson was a beast Sunday, rolling up 105 yards on 18 carries as the Commanders — who lead the league in offensive time of possession — filibustered the ball for 33:09.

“A couple of his runs today — oh my gosh,” veteran backup Jonathan Williams said. “He’s still not at his peak. He’s only going to get better.”

Despite all that, Sunday’s game — and the Commanders’ path to the playoffs — hung in the balance after the two-minute warning, showing just how thin this team’s margin for error is.

The Falcons had driven to the Washington 2, and Joey Slye’s missed PAT was looming large. Then, Daron Payne — who had barely missed sacking Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota on what became a 44-yard completion earlier in the drive — got a hand on Mariota’s pass, and Kendall Fuller made a diving interception in the end zone.

The deal wasn’t sealed, though, until the Falcons ran into Washington punter Tress Way with 44 seconds left.

Way, who has fewer bruises than any of his teammates, looked around the locker room and noted the adversity his franchise has endured.

Robinson returned less than two months after absorbing two bullets in the leg. Rivera overcame cancer two years ago and lost his mother two weeks ago. And his 100th career win came on the day the franchise unveiled a memorial to Sean Taylor, a rising star who was murdered in his home 15 years ago.

“A game like that ¯ crappy weather, having to run the ball to win the game — I can’t think of better way for him to get (No. 100),” Way said.

Perhaps, but all that has done is put Washington in position to make the playoffs. The Commanders still reside in the NFC East cellar, but they have two crucial games against the New York Giants (7–4) sandwiched around their bye that will say a lot about their future.

If the past two months are any indication, we know how those games will unfold — even if we don’t know the outcome.

“Football isn’t a game of perfect,” Fuller said. “We’ve had many games like that this year and last year.”

The Commanders are far from flawless. But they know who they are. And at the moment, it’s good enough.