STEVE DeSHAZO: Commanders need some good luck, which they don't often get

NO SPORTS TEAM, no matter how talented or well-run, ultimately succeeds without a bit of good luck. A fortuitous bounce here, a favorable official’s call there or (especially) a lack of injuries can go a long way toward victory.

In their various incarnations over the past quarter-century, the Washington Commanders have been neither overly talented nor well-run. And most of their wounds have been self-inflicted (although that can’t be said of Sean Taylor’s death or rookie Brian Robinson’s recent shooting).

So as they enter a pivotal 2022 season for many of their principals, the Commanders need a lot of things to go right to post their first winning record since 2016.

There’s hope, as there always is for every team in September.

The schedule is soft, especially early. There’s plenty of young offensive skill-position talent surrounding new quarterback Carson Wentz, whose resume is better than any of his recent predecessors since Kirk Cousins. And coach Ron Rivera and his coordinators enter their third seasons in charge, which should give their players far more familiarity with the game plans.

Having said that ... No one who has followed this dysfunctional franchise for any length of time should be inclined to give it the benefit of the doubt.

It’s a show-me season for Wentz, who has been jettisoned by more talented teams (the Eagles and Colts) the past two off-seasons. Injuries cost him his job in Philly, and a complete stinker of a performance against the same Jacksonville Jaguars he’ll face in Sunday’s opener ended his tenure in Philly after one season. If he doesn’t produce in D.C. this fall, he could be looking for a job again by Valentine’s Day.

The heat’s also on Rivera, who has been trying to turn around the Titanic since he arrived 31 months ago.

He has improved and almost completely overhauled the roster, building around young, upstanding players like Jonathan Allen and Terry McLaurin. And he generally has invested wisely in role players who fit his plans, rather than lavishing millions on big names.

But decades of incompetence are harder to shed than pandemic paunch--especially when it comes from the top. Every team decries distractions, but when your owner is being sued and investigated by Congress, and when your defensive coordinator is making headlines with is political tweets, it’s hard to stay focused.

And there are issues that have nothing to do with Dan Snyder.

There’s Wentz’s history of coming up small or getting hurt at key times. There’s Antonio Gibson’s troubling penchant for fumbling--a habit that might have cost him his starting running back job if not for Robinson’s unfortunate wounding two weeks ago.

There’s Chase Young’s reconstructed right knee, which ended his 2021 season after nine games and will cost him at least the first four contests this fall. Even when he returns, don’t expect the immediate explosiveness he showed as a rookie in 2020; remember that Robert Griffin III was never the same after his ACL tear.

Several familiar concerns also keep popping up: a lack of depth and talent among the defense’s back seven; an offensive line that had to be restructured now that All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff will be on the visitors’ sideline on Sunday; and North Stafford graduate Joey Slye’s occasional inconsistency on field goals and extra points.

Even in a so-so division, the Commanders need a lot of things to go right to get back into the playoffs. Given their history--and perhaps their karma--it’s probably not worth a bet.

The guess here is an 8-9 record--better, but not good enough--and another off-season of decisions.