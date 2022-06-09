STEVE DeSHAZO: Del Rio's comments dig Commanders' hole even deeper

WILL ROGERS famously once opined that when you find yourself in a hole, you should stop digging. Someone should forward that advice to Jack Del Rio.

In case you missed it, Del Rio got himself into a mess of hot water on Wednesday. A day after posting controversial tweets about Black Lives Matter protestors, the Washington Commanders’ embattled defensive coordinator doubled down by calling the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection “a dust-up.”

Several hours later, after footage of his comments went viral, Del Rio issued a tepid apology that read like it was written by someone else. In terms of damage control, it was about as effective as benching a cornerback after he allowed a game-winning touchdown pass.

Let’s be clear: like every America citizen, Del Rio is entitled to his opinions, and to share them. Similarly, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and the professional golfers who spurned the PGA Tour to accept blood money from the new Saudi-backed tour are well within their rights,

But actions have consequences. And it didn’t take long for Del Rio’s words—uttered on the eve of the first Jan. 6 hearing—to deepen the trench for the team with the worst reputation in American professional sports.

On Thursday, Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said he’s abandoning a bill that would help finance a new stadium for the Commanders. That came after State Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) tweeted: “Just sealed the deal to cast my vote as a NO. I think what’s burning down today is the stadium.”

The Commanders were never going to build within McPike’s jurisdiction, despite recently buying 100 acres near Potomac Mills. The team is looking to replace the inhospitable FedEx Field for the 2027 season and had hoped to spark a bidding war between localities that would defray much of the multi-billion-dollar cost.

That effort been less effective than the team’s two-minute offense. Even as Virginia objects, seven of 13 members of the D.C. Council reportedly do not favor allowing the Commanders to rebuild on the site of RFK Stadium, the team’s home during its glory years of the 1970s through the ‘90s.

Remember, this is a franchise whose owner, Dan Snyder, is currently officially sidelined—whatever that means—while the NFL investigates allegations of decades’ worth of sexual harassment. And Congress is looking into claims that the team withheld millions of dollars from other NFL teams under the league’s revenue-sharing agreement.

We don’t have space here to detail the litany of other misbehavior and greed that Snyder is accused of while turning an iconic franchise into a lucrative laughingstock in nearly a quarter-century of ownership.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who has vainly tried to change a dysnfuctional team culture, downplayed Del Rio’s comments on Wednesday. And star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington: “Me personally, I don’t care about his opinion. As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

That’s exactly what Rivera and Allen had to do on short notice. But Del Rio’s subsequent “apology” shows the wheels are already turning.

We’ll see just how his comments resonate in a locker room that’s roughly two-thirds Black. Brian Mitchell, the team’s former Pro Bowl return man and now a commentator, called Del Rio an “idiot.” And Del Rio’s comments hurt the team in a way that seems to matter more to Snyder than its on-field record: in its bank account.

Del Rio’s defense underperformed last season, when the defending NFC East champions went 7-10 and missed the playoffs. He was already unpopular with the team’s shrinking fan base. Now he’s added one more major headache to a team that should by stock in Tylenol.

The 2022 season begins in roughly three months. That’s enough time for Rivera to make a change if he chooses. It’s something he should consider as the Commanders sink deeper into the abyss.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.