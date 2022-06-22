STEVE DeSHAZO: Has Snyder finally gone offside?

AT WHAT POINT does the NFL finally throw a true penalty flag against Daniel Snyder?

Let he who is without sin cast the first stone, but it’s hard to imagine any of the other 31 team owners has half as many skeletons in his closet as does Snyder. And they have to be getting tired of the bad publicity he keeps causing for a league that always seems to find ways to mess up a good thing.

You could contend that the NFL already has penalized the Washington Commanders’ owner with a $10 million fine and by officially removing him from the team’s day-to-day operations.

But when your franchise is worth an estimated $4.2 billion, you can find that fine money in the sofa cushions. And when you share a home with the team’s new public face (Snyder’s wife Tonya), you can (mis)manage things in your bathrobe.

It’s hardly surprising that a House Committee on Oversight and Reform found that Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” into decades of alleged misconduct during his tenure in charge to hide the real facts. It’s even less shocking that Snyder himself declined to attend Wednesday’s hearing.

But with multiple other fires to put out, the last thing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell likely wanted was to be hauled before a Congressional committee. He hasn’t exactly held Snyder’s feet to the fire despite mountain evidence of malfeasance, but even his patience has to be wearing thin.

Same goes for Snyder’s peers, especially after allegations that his team cooked its books to avoid sharing millions of dollars of revenue that was supposed to be shared among the league’s 31 teams. Sexual harassment is one thing, but being a billionaire cheapskate is going over the line.

It couldn’t have been an accident that one anonymous fellow owner recently told USA Today that the league was “counting votes” to see if the required 75 percent (24 of 31) would force Snyder to sell the team he grew up admiring before running it into the ground.

That was significant. NFL ownership is almost exclusively a good old boys’ club. And like Fight Club or a herd of musk ox, they generally close circles around each other.

But they also know that Snyder has an army of lawyers and private investigators at his disposal.

He allegedly went to great lengths to pin the blame for the team’s toxic work environment on former team president Bruce Allen--who is hardly a choirboy, but unlikely to be the mastermind of anything. And Snyder allegedly compiled a Nixonian dossier against former employees and journalists, looking for leverage and scapegoats.

If he’ll do that, wouldn’t Snyder try to dig up dirt on any fellow owner who might be inclined to vote him out? Probably, As we’re learning desperate people (especially rich ones) do desperate things to try to stay in power.

The court of public opinion has already convicted Snyder. A once-loyal fan base now stays away in droves after spending decades on season-ticket waiting lists. And localities are going out of their way to reject Snyder’s bid to build a new stadium, while taxpayers in Buffalo and Las Vegas are footing much of the bills for their respective teams’ new palaces.

Still, every salacious allegation, every unsavory revelation has to sway someone’s mind. And it seems like the clock is ticking on Snyder--especially if more bombshells come out of the Congressional hearing.

Snyder may survive this mess, but it seems as if he’s running out of time and allies. If his peers force him to sell, it would give Commanders fans their first real reason to cheer in decades.

