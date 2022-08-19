STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's penalty flags for off-field indiscretions are inadequate

ACTIONS have consequences. At least that’s

what we tell our kids in an effort to help them grow.

If so, maybe we should forbid them to watch NFL games—or at least make them do it with the sound muted, and prevent them from reading about off-the-field developments on their phones (or even, gasp, in a newspaper).

Despite its popularity—or perhaps because of it—the NFL and its personnel often seem to consider themselves above the law. Offenses that would land most of us in the hottest of water usually result in a relative slap on the wrist.

The latest exhibit is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose suspension for alleged sexual misconduct with more than two dozen female massage therapists was increased to 11 games this week,

Give the league some credit for reading the room and pushing for a longer ban than arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial verdict of six games in the corner. Eleven games—and Watson’s accompanying $5 million fine—is not nothing.

But the financial penalty is less than 2 percent of the $230 million contract the Browns gave Watson after trading away three first-round draft picks to acquire his talents from the Houston Texans.

And his 11-game suspension is less than the full season ban Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley received for betting on NFL games. (To be fair, star players Paul Hornung and Alex Karras had to sit out the 1963 season for gambling on pro games, but that was before the NFL partnered with sports books to get a cut of the action.)

(And not to beat a dead horse, but Watson’s penalty also pales in comparison to Colin Kaepernick getting blackballed for life for daring to take a knee during the national anthem.)

Counting last season, when the Texans wanted nothing to do with him, that makes 28 games that Watson will have missed in the prime of his career. Again, not nothing. You’d think that would evoke a bit of remorse from Watson.

Instead, he insisted Thursday that “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence,” even after accepting a penalty that would seem excessive to someone who had committed no offense. And Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who mortgaged their team’s future, also tried to deflect.

My guess is, Watson knows he got off lucky because of who he is.

The same can be said of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. He was suspended for six games, fined $1.5 million and lost two draft picks (including a 2023 first-rounder) for attempting to tank during the 2021 season to improve the team’s draft position. He also allegedly tampered with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Peyton while they were under contract with their respective teams, trying to lure them to South Florida.

Again, Ross’ fine is pocket change for a billionaire, just like the $10 million Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder had to pay for his litany of scandals. Ross’ actions—which came to light only after former coach Brian Flores sued him and the NFL, claiming racial discrimination—seem to challenge the integrity of football far more than anything Ridley or Kaepernick may have done.

And does anyone really believe that Ross and Snyder aren’t running their teams from behind a Wizard of Oz-like curtain during their “suspensions”? If you do, you might be interested in buying Washington throwback jerseys of Albert Haynesworth and Donovan McNabb.

It’s because of fellow owners like Ross that Snyder likely never will be forced to sell the once-great team that he has mismanaged into mediocrity. It would require 24 of his peers to oust him, and most of them can’t afford to throw stones.

The NFL has made baby steps forward in diversity hiring and player safety. (Check out the Guardian Cap bubble headwear required in training camp to combat concussions.)

Still, the league has a long way to go. And as long as powerful men can avoid serious repercussions for their transgressions, things aren’t going to change soon.