STEVE DeSHAZO: Rivera, Commanders open a pivotal training camp

THREE YEARS can go by in the blink of an eye (if you’re a Galapagos tortoise) or seem like an eternity (if you’re an inmate or a teen anxious to drive).

It’s a fair period of time to assess a football coach’s success, though, especially in the NFL. If you can’t establish a culture and a winning tradition in 36 months—even in an environment as toxic as the Washington Commanders’—it may never happen. And impatient ownership rarely gives you a fourth year.

Which is why the training camp which begins Wednesday in Ashburn seems so critical for Ron Rivera. He’s coming off consecutive 7–10 seasons that offered glimmers of hope for a dysfunctional franchise but lacked the renaissance that long-suffering fans have craved for a generation.

While Rivera has built around a solid nucleus of talented young players (Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen, Chase Young, Antonio Gibson) and claimed an unlikely NFC East title in his first season, he hasn’t come close to lifting the noxious stench that has inundated this franchise since Dan Snyder bought it in 1999.

And, as usual, the renamed Commanders enter a pivotal training camp with more concerns than confidence.

It starts with Carson Wentz, the latest desperate spin of the quarterback wheel that so often relies on another man’s trash. Barring injury, he’ll become the 27th starter of the Snyder era on Sept. 11 against Jacksonville, and he comes with all the baggage you’d expect from a D.C. QB.

His injury opened the door for Nick Foles to lead Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl title following the 2017 season. The Eagles chose to keep Wentz over Foles, and he put up MVP-worthy numbers in 2019, but left a wild-card playoff loss to Seattle with a concussion.

After he struggled in 2020, the Eagles gave up on Wentz. He landed in an advantageous situation in Indianapolis, only to spit the bit by losing his final two games and missing the playoffs—including a dreadful performance in the finale against the unmotivated Jaguars.

Now, he’s with is third team in three years. And with a contract that can be voided after the season, this what looks like his last real shot—and perhaps Rivera’s, too, since “Riverboat Ron” seems to have gone all-in on him.

Wentz has some of the same infrastructure with Washington that he enjoyed with the Colts: good young skill players and a solid defensive front. But that didn’t work out, and the Commanders have more question marks.

Their only All-Pro selection since 1995, guard Brandon Scherff, signed with those Jaguars who keep popping up in this narrative.

Three of their best players are coming off serious injuries and won’t be ready as camp opens Wednesday: defensive end Chase Young and tight end Logan Thomas (ACLs), plus center Chase Roullier (leg). Young’s production dropped precipitously last season even before his injury, and receiver Curtis Samuel couldn’t stay healthy enough to contribute after signing as a free agent.

Will any of them regain their previous form? It’s particularly vital for a solid defensive line (Young, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat) to produce because, as usual, the back seven has some question marks.

Then there’s all the off-the-field issues that Rivera downplays but clearly qualify as distractions.

Snyder has been subpoenaed by Congress as it investigates the same allegations of a toxic workplace that the NFL has done its darndest to bury. He’s also accused of failing to share revenue with his fellow owners—possibly the one charge that could get his peers to vote him out.

And Jack Del Rio—the coordinator whose defense regressed significantly last season—made unwanted headlines with his off-season conservative political tweets.

None of that disqualifies Rivera and the Commanders from success in 2022. But the NFC East, down for the past few years, is getting better. (And Washington was 2–4 in that weak division last season.)

None of the seven head coaches Snyder has employed—including high-profile hires Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan—has elevated the franchise out of its tar pit. But Gibbs, Shanahan and Jay Gruden all managed at least one winning season in his first three years.

Rivera has yet to achieve one. If he can’t do it this year, it may be back to the drawing board. That’s a show we’ve seen before.