STEVE DeSHAZO: Snyder hopes stadium will run counter to personal woes

Misdirection plays have been a staple of football since the days of Knute Rockne. Pull your offensive lineman in one director, dragging unsuspecting defenders with them, then slip the ball to a back headed in the opposite direction who should have plenty of open space in front of him.

The team now known as the Washington Commanders hasn’t been very successful with any part of its game plan over the past three decades, but it seems to be trying just such a maneuver. A cynic might even consider its decision to buy 200 acres of land in Woodbridge as a two-pronged attempt at distraction.

If you haven’t noticed, Dan Snyder isn’t exactly the most admired man these days. He’s currently serving an NFL-mandated timeout while his club is being investigated on two very serious allegations: that the team (and Snyder himself) sexually harassed female employees for decades, and that it cooked its books to avoid sharing revenue with the 31 other clubs.

How bad are things? USA Today last weekend quoted an anonymous rival team owner as saying his colleagues are “counting the votes” to see if there are the 24 required to force Snyder to sell. (The Washington Post has quoted commissioner Roger Goodell as having no knowledge of such a straw poll.)

The Commanders also want to build a new stadium to replace the aging, inconvenient mess that is FedEx Field in Landover. Md. Buying land in Woodbridge could be a step in that direction--or an attempt at leveraging localities closer to D.C. to fork up cash in competition.

In any case, it looks like a ploy to redirect the conversation away from Snyder’s troubles.

Let’s make this clear: although a stadium in Woodbridge would bring the Commanders much closer to any remaining Fredericksburg-area fans, it’s a really bad idea--for many reasons.

The closest Metro stop is in Springfield, at least 10 miles away. Even by 2028, the target opening date for the new stadium, there’s no chance of public transportation.

That means even more weekend traffic on I-95 between D.C. and Fredericksburg, which is already the nation’s most congested stretch of highway. Even if the Commanders played 30 miles away, instead of 70 as they do now, the Sunday round trip might be even longer.

Plus, under Snyder, the Commanders have alienated so much of their formerly loyal and massive fan base. For the past several seasons, most home games (especially those after Thanksgiving) have been dominated by empty seats and opponents’ jerseys in the stands.

Home attendance in 2021 ranked 31st in the league. Do you think inside-the-Beltway residents are going to fight traffic and drive 30 miles when they’re not going 10 miles now?

Snyder’s a billionaire, but he clearly wants a bidding war and public money to help finance his stadium. And his plan could work.

Virginia’s General Assembly is considering a bill to invest $350 million toward a stadium complex that would include a Commanders training facility and commercial development. New York State and Erie County are paying for more than half of the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium, and Clark County, Nev., gave the Las Vegas Raiders $750 million toward their $1,8 billion palace.

The difference? Those teams are successful and popular. The Commanders are neither.

After nearly a quarter-century of terrible mismanagement, it should be clear that the best thing for everyone would be a change in ownership. Snyder has ruined one of North America’s flagship franchises (one he grew up rooting for), as well as the reputations of nearly everyone who has worked for him. He has succeeded only in enriching himself.

If the dual investigations find him to be guilty, that would certainly warrant his removal. But the NFL owners club is a tight, good-ole-boy network, and it’s doubtful that there are 24 peers with the spine (and no skeletons in their own closets) to make it happen. (Just ask Dallas’ Jerry Jones about lawsuits.)

Snyder clearly has enough lawyers and informants to make his ouster difficult. So it looks like he’s here to stay--even if you can’t take your eyes off the train wreck his team has become.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.