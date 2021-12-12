STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington has the will to contend, just not the bodies

Rivera has done an admirable job of building a roster that could withstand injuries and illness and stay competitive. But at some point, this team will run out of ammunition and won’t be able to compete, even in arguably the NFL’s worst division.

Sunday looked like that day, especially in the first half, when Dallas’ defense had more return yards (50) than Washington had offensive yards (29). The Cowboys blanketed McLaurin, holding him without a catch before he left after a hard fall in the third period. And sensational rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence dominated Washington’s patchwork offensive line.

Washington also got too emotional early, according to Collins, perhaps overreacting to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy’s midweek guarantee of a victory.

“We wanted to shut them up and prove a point, like we did last year,” Collins said.

Cooler heads prevailed after halftime, but Washington didn’t have the manpower to come all the way back. Collins hopes the encouraging second-half effort is an omen for the weeks ahead.

“We wanted to show them—not just for them, but for ourselves,” he said, “that next time we play them, we’ll be more prepared.”