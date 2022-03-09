STEVE DeSHAZO: Wentz's acquisition doesn't Command confidence

SPIN RATE is a baseball term (if that troubled sport ever decides to hold a season). But it also applies to politics--and for the football team in the city best known for it.

Still, there’s no way to rationalize this week as more of the same for the Washington Commanders in their eternal quest to find a franchise quarterback.

Spurned in their efforts to land Seattle’s Russell Wilson (who instead was dealt to the Denver Broncos), the Commanders agreed Wednesday to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

The best news is that Wentz’s asking price was meager (at worst, a second- and third-round draft pick). So, too, though, should be the expectations.

We’ve seen this many times before during Daniel Sndyer’s tenure as owner: Washington acquiring another team’s castoff with the hope that he’ll blossom in D.C. Jeff George, Mark Brunell, Donovan McNabb, Alex Smith and, most recently, Ryan Fitzpatrick. The net result: one playoff victory this millennium.

In the Buyer Beware market, it speaks volumes that the Colts were happy to part with Wentz after one season for a bargain rate, when they have no immediate successor lined up. Before Wednesday, at least, they were better-positioned to make the 2022 playoffs than was Washington.

Wentz played his way out of Indy by fading down the stretch in 2021. Needing to win just one of his final two games to make the playoffs, he struggled against the Raiders and spit the bit in a shocking loss to the Jaguars, who risked blowing the No. 1 draft pick with a victory.

That’s the bad Wentz. The good Wentz was an MVP candidate in 2017, his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, before suffering a knee injury that allowed Nick Foles to lead them to a Super Bowl title.

Wentz hasn’t been the same since, and the Eagles gave up on him after the 2020 season. The Colts did the same a year later.

So what makes Ron Rivera believe Wentz can succeed where so many have failed before? Sure, the Commanders have some good young skill-position players. But Antonio Gibson isn’t better than NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. And until Washington finds a complement for Terry McLaurin, he’s going to see regular double-teams,

Truthfully, this trade says more about the Commanders than about Wentz, who has to know that he was, at best, Plan B.

For the past two off-seasons, the Commanders have aimed high. They made a substantial offer to the Detroit Lions last year for Matthew Stafford, but the L.A. Rams outbid them—and won a Super Bowl.

This time, they reportedly offered the Seahawks more for Wilson than did the Broncos, but Denver won out.

The Commanders may argue that Seattle didn’t want to trade Wilson to another NFC team, or that with a no-trade clause in his contract, his preference was to stay out west. Still, when you hit full-on rebuild mode—as the Seahawks are after also releasing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner—then you want as much collateral as possible.

This is only a semi-educated guess, but owner Daniel Snyder’s reputation can’t have helped the Commanders’ bid for Wilson.

At age 33, Wilson is nearer the end of his career than the beginning, and he likely preferred the Broncos’ plethora of young offensive talent. He’s also very image-conscious, and the NFL’s investigation into decades of alleged sexual harassment under Snyder’s watch probably didn’t sit well-even with a star player who grew up just a couple of hours south of D.C., in Richmond.

There were no guarantees that Deshaun Watson will escape his legal issues—or that Washington could win a bidding war to get him from Houston, which apparently doesn’t want him. And this year’s rookie class of QBs is so unproven that the Commanders might have been able to take their choice at No. 11. That suggests no rookie is ready to start for a team whose coach has a mandate to win.

So it’s Wentz, who will become Washington’s 27th starting quarterback since Snyder bought the team in 1999. If he succeeds, Rivera will look like a genius. Otherwise, it’s a very familiar status quo.

