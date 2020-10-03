Three keys to the Baltimore-Washington game

Four turnovers in a loss to Cleveland last week put Dwayne Haskins on double secret probation with Washington’s first-year coach Ron Rivera, who warned of a “cutoff point” with his young quarterback’s ball security. That challenge escalates exponentially against Baltimore, which has recorded at least one takeaway in 16 straight games dating back to last season, the NFL’s longest current streak. Haskins and Washington will have to play nearly a flawless game to compete with the heavily favored Ravens. A strong run game would take the pressure off Haskins and keep him out of dangerous third-and-long situations.

Even though Lamar Jackson set an NFL quarterback record with 1,206 rushing yards in 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs frustrated the reigning MVP Monday night by daring him to to beat them with the pass. They limited him to 97 air yards and forced two fumbles. Washington also has a strong young defensive line, but the expected absence of Chase Young certainly doesn’t help against the elusive Jackson. Discipline is key to Washington’s defense; anyone who strays from his assignment risks leaving a gap that Jackson can exploit, either with his arm or legs. According to NBC’s Peter King, the Ravens have trailed at halftime in each of Jackson’s six losses as a starter since 2018, so forcing him into pass mode beats the alternative.