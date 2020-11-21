Three keys to the Cincinnati-Washington game

1. FIRST THINGS FIRST

Ron Rivera may want to set his players’ clocks forward an hour or two, because they don’t usually seem to be ready for kickoff. Washington has trailed by double digits in the first half in eight of its nine games this season, a huge factor in its 2–7 record. Playing catchup usually means abandoning or minimizing the run game; only three NFL teams have fewer carries than Washington’s 215. The Bengals’ defense is equally porous against the run (ranked 27th) and pass (26th), but a one-dimensional attack is usually an ineffective one. A competitive game gives offensive coordinator Scott Turner more options.

2. HEY, ROOKIE

The first two picks in last spring’s NFL draft meet for the first time as pros, as Washington’s Chase Young tries to sack the man taken ahead of him, Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Both have been productive; Burrow has more passing yards (2,485) than Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers or Kyler Murray. Young leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks despite facing frequent double-teams, but his roughing-the-passer penalty was costly in last week’s loss to Detroit. He’ll need to atone for that mistake if Washington’s top-ranked pass defense hopes to slow the Bengals.

3. PUTTING IT ON THE LINE