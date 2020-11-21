Three keys to the Cincinnati-Washington game

1. FIRST THINGS FIRST
Ron Rivera may want to set his players’ clocks forward an hour or two, because they don’t usually seem to be ready for kickoff. Washington has trailed by double digits in the first half in eight of its nine games this season, a huge factor in its 2–7 record. Playing catchup usually means abandoning or minimizing the run game; only three NFL teams have fewer carries than Washington’s 215. The Bengals’ defense is equally porous against the run (ranked 27th) and pass (26th), but a one-dimensional attack is usually an ineffective one. A competitive game gives offensive coordinator Scott Turner more options.
2. HEY, ROOKIE
The first two picks in last spring’s NFL draft meet for the first time as pros, as Washington’s Chase Young tries to sack the man taken ahead of him, Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Both have been productive; Burrow has more passing yards (2,485) than Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers or Kyler Murray. Young leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks despite facing frequent double-teams, but his roughing-the-passer penalty was costly in last week’s loss to Detroit. He’ll need to atone for that mistake if Washington’s top-ranked pass defense hopes to slow the Bengals.
3. PUTTING IT ON THE LINE
Offensive line issues continue to plague Washington’s offensive plans. Injuries to Geron Christian, Cornelius Lucas and rookie Saahdiq Charles means Morgan Moses will shift from his normal right tackle spot to the critical left side, where he would protect Alex Smith’s blind side, with David Sharpe starting at right tackle. That could force some instability for a unit that has allowed 28 sacks, more than all but five teams in the league.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Washington 27, Cincinnati 24
—Steve DeShazo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!