Three keys to the Commanders/49ers game

1. HERE’S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON

There aren’t a lot of options when facing San Francisco’s fearsome defense, which has allowed the league’s fewest points (15), rushing yards (75) and total yards (286) per game. The Commanders’ best (and possibly only) hope is to stick to the game plan that brought them into playoff contention: a heavy dose of the running game, starting with powerful rookie Brian Robinson. The last team to beat the 49ers, who are on a seven-game win streak, was the Chiefs, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored three rushing TDs in a 44-23 victory on Oct. 23. Scott Turner admitted ignoring Robinson in the second half was a mistake.

2. THE CHASE IS ON

Don’t expect miracles, but Chase Young’s long-anticipated return could provide the Commanders’ defense with a boost. They failed to pressure, let alone sack, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones last week. Young may not have his trademark explosiveness, and he’ll likely face former All-Pro teammate Trent Williams when he does play. But if the 49ers have to focus on blocking him, it could open opportunities for Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat to get to rookie Brock Purdy, who has been sacked just four times in three winning starts.

3. NO SEASON FOR GIVING

Ball security is exactly a novel idea, but it may never be more applicable. The 49ers are plus-7 in turnover ratio, while the Commanders are minus-2. San Francisco has more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes allowed (13). All of this puts the spotlight on Taylor Heinicke, who lost two key fumbles last week and may be on a very short leash with Carson Wentz now healthy and Washington’s playoff hopes in peril. Nick Bosa would love to add Heinicke to his league-leading total of 15.5 sacks and put the ball up for grabs in the process.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

49ers 26, Commanders 10

-Steve DeShazo