Three keys to the Commanders/Bears game

1. GROUND DELIVERY
Carson Wentz’s 1,390 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, but the Commanders are 1-4, largely because they’ve played from behind often and had to throw. They gained just 43 yards on the ground in last week’s loss to Tennessee, despite the emotional return of Brian Robinson. They need to have better success running against the Bears, whose run defense ranks 31in the league, allowing 170 yards per game.
2. TAKE IT AWAY
Through five games, the Commanders have exactly one takeaway (an interception by Darrick Forrest) and a minus-7 turnover ratio. Given their running struggles and Wentz’s penchant for interceptions, they could use an occasional short field. For all of his issues, second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games. Montez Sweat and Washington’s front four hope to change that with some pressure on Fields.
People are also reading…
3. IT STARTS AT THE TOP
Wentz and the defense have received justified criticism during the Commanders’ four-game losing streak, but the team’s coaching staff hasn’t been exactly stellar, either. Head coach Ron Rivera’s clock management has been questionable, and his implied public criticism of Wentz suggests he’s feeling the heat. Jack Del Rio is also under the gun thanks to an underperforming defense, and Scott Turner’s offense has sputtered, both early and late in games.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Commanders 23, Bears 20
COMMANDERS LINEUP
OFFENSE
QB—11 Carson Wentz
RB—24 Antonio Gibson
WR—10 Curtis Samuel
WR—17 Terry McLaurin
WR—2 Dyami Brown
TE—82 Logan Thomas
LT—72 Charles Leno Jr.
LG—68 Andrew Norwell
C—60 Nick Martin
RG—53 Trai Turner
RE—76 Sam Cosmi
K—6 Joey Slye
DEFENSE
DE—90 Montez Sweat
DT—94 Daron Payne
DT—93 Jonathan Allen
DE—96 James Smith-Williams
OLB—52 Jamin Davis
MLB—55 Cole Holcomb
CB—29 Kendall Fuller
CB—37 Rachad Wildgoose
CB—25 Benjamin St.-Juste
SS—22 Darrick Forrest
FS—20 Bobby McCain
P—5 Tress Way
STATISTICS PASSING
Name A-C-I Yds TD
Carson Wentz 132-210-6 1,390 10
RUSHING
Name Att. Yds TD
Antonio Gibson 56 179 2
Carson Wentz 17 77 0
RECEIVING
Name Rec. Yds TD
Terry McLaurin 19 326 1
Curtis Samuel 32 281 2
J.D. McKissic 24 159 0
Jahan Dotson 12 152 4
KICKING
Name PAT FG Pts.
Joey Slye 6-7 2-2 12
PUNTING
Name Att. Avg. Long
Tress Way 29 47.2 62
KICKOFF RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Dax Milne 12 20.5 0
PUNT RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Dax Milne 12 7.7 0
TACKLES
Name Solo. Asst. Total
Cole Holcomb 25 22 47
Darrick Forrest 19 6 25
Jamin Davis 15 8 23
Bobby McCain 15 8 23
SACKS
Name Total
Jamin Davis 3.0
Jonathan Allen 2.5
Daron Payne 2.5
INTERCEPTIONS
Name Int. Yds. TD
Darrick Forrest 1 1 0
SCHEDULE
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 28–22)
at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 36–27)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Sept. 25 (L, 24–8)
at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 25–10)
vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 21–17)
at Chicago Bears
Thursday, Oct. 13, 8:15 (Prime)
vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
vs Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 (ESPN)
at Houston Texans
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at New York Giants
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)
BYE WEEK: Dec. 10
vs. New York Giants
Dec. 17/18 (TBA)
at San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jan. 7/8 (TBA)
BEARS LINEUP
OFFENSE
QB—1 Justin Fields
RB—32 David Montgomery
FB—35 Khari Blasingame
WR—11 Darnell Mooney
WR—19 Eqanimeous St. Brown
TE—85 Cole Kmet
LT—70 Braxton Jones
LG—Cody Whitehair
C—62 Lucas Patrick
RG—76 Teven Jenkins
RT—75 Larry Borom
K—2 Cairo Santos
DEFENSE
DE—94 Robert Quinn
DT—93 Justin Jones
DT—90 Angelo Blackson
DE—55 Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB—53 Nicholas Morrow
LB—58 Roquon Smith
LB—44 Matt Adams
CB—31 Jaylon Jones
CB—6 Kyler Gordon
S—4 Eddie Jackson
S—9 Jaquan Brisker
P—16 Trenton Gill
STATISTICS PASSING
Name A-C-I Yds TD
Justin Fields 49-88-4 679 3
RUSHING
Name Att. Yds TD
Khalil Herbert 56 328 3
Justin Fields 42 194 1
RECEIVING
Name Rec. Yds TD
Darnell Mooney 10 173 0
E. St. Brown 6 110 1
Cole Kmet 9 101 0
KICKING
Name PAT FG Pts.
Cairo Santos 5-7 7-7 26
PUNTING
Name Att. Avg. Long
Trenton Gill 21 49.2 60
KICKOFF RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Treston Ebner 9 22.0 0
PUNT RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Velus Jones Jr. 2 9.5 0
TACKLES
Name Solo. Asst. Total
Roquan Smith 31 23 54
Eddie Jackson 27 12 39
Nicholas Morrow 26 11 37
SACKS
Name Total
Justin Jones 2.0
Trevis Gipson 2.0
Dominique Robinson 1.5
INTERCEPTIONS
Name Int. Yds. TD
Eddie Jackson 3 23 0
Roquan Smith 1 18 0
Kindle Vildor 1 18 0
SCHEDULE vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 19–10)
at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 27–10)
vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Sept. 25 (W, 23–20)
at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 20–12)
at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 29–22)
vs. Washington Commanders
Thursday, Oct. 13, 8:15 (Prime)
at New England Patriots
Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 (ESPN)
at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Miami Dolphins
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (CBS)
vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, Nov. 13, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at New York Jets
Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)
BYE WEEK: Dec. 11
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m. (CBS)
at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Minnesota Vikings
Jan. 7/8 (TBA)