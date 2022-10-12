Three keys to the Commanders/Bears game

1. GROUND DELIVERY

Carson Wentz’s 1,390 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, but the Commanders are 1-4, largely because they’ve played from behind often and had to throw. They gained just 43 yards on the ground in last week’s loss to Tennessee, despite the emotional return of Brian Robinson. They need to have better success running against the Bears, whose run defense ranks 31in the league, allowing 170 yards per game.

2. TAKE IT AWAY

Through five games, the Commanders have exactly one takeaway (an interception by Darrick Forrest) and a minus-7 turnover ratio. Given their running struggles and Wentz’s penchant for interceptions, they could use an occasional short field. For all of his issues, second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games. Montez Sweat and Washington’s front four hope to change that with some pressure on Fields.

3. IT STARTS AT THE TOP

Wentz and the defense have received justified criticism during the Commanders’ four-game losing streak, but the team’s coaching staff hasn’t been exactly stellar, either. Head coach Ron Rivera’s clock management has been questionable, and his implied public criticism of Wentz suggests he’s feeling the heat. Jack Del Rio is also under the gun thanks to an underperforming defense, and Scott Turner’s offense has sputtered, both early and late in games.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 23, Bears 20

COMMANDERS LINEUP

OFFENSE

QB—11 Carson Wentz

RB—24 Antonio Gibson

WR—10 Curtis Samuel

WR—17 Terry McLaurin

WR—2 Dyami Brown

TE—82 Logan Thomas

LT—72 Charles Leno Jr.

LG—68 Andrew Norwell

C—60 Nick Martin

RG—53 Trai Turner

RE—76 Sam Cosmi

K—6 Joey Slye

DEFENSE

DE—90 Montez Sweat

DT—94 Daron Payne

DT—93 Jonathan Allen

DE—96 James Smith-Williams

OLB—52 Jamin Davis

MLB—55 Cole Holcomb

CB—29 Kendall Fuller

CB—37 Rachad Wildgoose

CB—25 Benjamin St.-Juste

SS—22 Darrick Forrest

FS—20 Bobby McCain

P—5 Tress Way

STATISTICS PASSING

Name A-C-I Yds TD

Carson Wentz 132-210-6 1,390 10

RUSHING

Name Att. Yds TD

Antonio Gibson 56 179 2

Carson Wentz 17 77 0

RECEIVING

Name Rec. Yds TD

Terry McLaurin 19 326 1

Curtis Samuel 32 281 2

J.D. McKissic 24 159 0

Jahan Dotson 12 152 4

KICKING

Name PAT FG Pts.

Joey Slye 6-7 2-2 12

PUNTING

Name Att. Avg. Long

Tress Way 29 47.2 62

KICKOFF RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Dax Milne 12 20.5 0

PUNT RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Dax Milne 12 7.7 0

TACKLES

Name Solo. Asst. Total

Cole Holcomb 25 22 47

Darrick Forrest 19 6 25

Jamin Davis 15 8 23

Bobby McCain 15 8 23

SACKS

Name Total

Jamin Davis 3.0

Jonathan Allen 2.5

Daron Payne 2.5

INTERCEPTIONS

Name Int. Yds. TD

Darrick Forrest 1 1 0

SCHEDULE

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 28–22)

at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 36–27)

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Sept. 25 (L, 24–8)

at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 25–10)

vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 21–17)

at Chicago Bears

Thursday, Oct. 13, 8:15 (Prime)

vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 (ESPN)

at Houston Texans

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)

BYE WEEK: Dec. 10

vs. New York Giants

Dec. 17/18 (TBA)

at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jan. 7/8 (TBA)

BEARS LINEUP

OFFENSE

QB—1 Justin Fields

RB—32 David Montgomery

FB—35 Khari Blasingame

WR—11 Darnell Mooney

WR—19 Eqanimeous St. Brown

TE—85 Cole Kmet

LT—70 Braxton Jones

LG—Cody Whitehair

C—62 Lucas Patrick

RG—76 Teven Jenkins

RT—75 Larry Borom

K—2 Cairo Santos

DEFENSE

DE—94 Robert Quinn

DT—93 Justin Jones

DT—90 Angelo Blackson

DE—55 Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB—53 Nicholas Morrow

LB—58 Roquon Smith

LB—44 Matt Adams

CB—31 Jaylon Jones

CB—6 Kyler Gordon

S—4 Eddie Jackson

S—9 Jaquan Brisker

P—16 Trenton Gill

STATISTICS PASSING

Name A-C-I Yds TD

Justin Fields 49-88-4 679 3

RUSHING

Name Att. Yds TD

Khalil Herbert 56 328 3

Justin Fields 42 194 1

RECEIVING

Name Rec. Yds TD

Darnell Mooney 10 173 0

E. St. Brown 6 110 1

Cole Kmet 9 101 0

KICKING

Name PAT FG Pts.

Cairo Santos 5-7 7-7 26

PUNTING

Name Att. Avg. Long

Trenton Gill 21 49.2 60

KICKOFF RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Treston Ebner 9 22.0 0

PUNT RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Velus Jones Jr. 2 9.5 0

TACKLES

Name Solo. Asst. Total

Roquan Smith 31 23 54

Eddie Jackson 27 12 39

Nicholas Morrow 26 11 37

SACKS

Name Total

Justin Jones 2.0

Trevis Gipson 2.0

Dominique Robinson 1.5

INTERCEPTIONS

Name Int. Yds. TD

Eddie Jackson 3 23 0

Roquan Smith 1 18 0

Kindle Vildor 1 18 0

SCHEDULE vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 19–10)

at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 27–10)

vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, Sept. 25 (W, 23–20)

at New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 20–12)

at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 29–22)

vs. Washington Commanders

Thursday, Oct. 13, 8:15 (Prime)

at New England Patriots

Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 (ESPN)

at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (CBS)

vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, Nov. 13, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at New York Jets

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)

BYE WEEK: Dec. 11

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Buffalo Bills

Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m. (CBS)

at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jan. 7/8 (TBA)