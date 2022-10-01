Three keys to the Commanders/Cowboys game

1. NECESSARY TERRY

The Commanders keep digging themselves halftime holes that they can’t escape (22–0 vs. Detroit, 20–0 vs. Philadelphia). It’s not a coincidence that their best player, receiver Terry McLaurin, has registered exactly one of his 12 receptions in the first halves of games this season. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and quarterback Carson Wentz need to get McLaurin involved early and often. It won’t be easy, since Trevon Diggs likely will be covering McLaurin, and Wentz figures to be under pressure from Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. But even screens will get the ball into McLaurin’s hands and give Washington a better chance of falling hopelessly behind.

2. SUPER COOPER

Washington has a habit of making backup Dallas quarterbacks look good. (Think Clint Longley.) Now they face Cooper Rush, who is 3–0 while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott over the past two seasons, including two game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Given the Commanders’ defensive struggles, they need to put pressure on Rush by stopping the run and dialing up the pass rush. Daron Payne has been outstanding in the middle of Washington’s line, but Montez Sweat has barely been heard from through three games.

3. NOW OR NEVER?

Early October almost never brings a must-win situation, but the Commanders will face a serious uphill climb if they fall to 1–3 overall and 0–2 in the NFC East. Yes, they hope Chase Young will be back soon, and the upcoming schedule is not the league’s toughest. But we have yet to see Washington respond to adversity or make successful in-game adjustments. This game—on the road, against their longtime rival—will say a lot about Ron Rivera and the Commanders’ ability to cope (or lack thereof).

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Cowboys 24, Commanders 20