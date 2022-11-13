Three keys to the Commanders-Eagles game

1. YOU'VE GOT TO HAND IT TO THEM

Washington's slim odds of beating the NFL's only unbeaten team on the road, in prime time, could improve slightly if the Commanders can control the ball and the clock. On paper, Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson provide a nice combo that could give the league's 20th-ranked run defense some issues. But offensive coordinator Scott Turner must stick with the ground game, even if the early results aren't great. Besides keeping the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands. a solid run game would put Taylor Heinicke in manageable third-down situations and set up play-action passes that could minimize the chances of a costly interception like the one he threw last week.

2. CUT TO THE CHASE?

It's been nearly a year to the day since Chase Young was carted off at FedEx Field after tearing his ACL. He's been practicing and could return Monday night against the Eagles. (It's likely a game-time decision.) While he may not have the immediate explosiveness that sparked his 2020 defensive rookie of the year campaign, he's the kind of relentless pass rusher who (if healthy) can bother Hurts. Washington's vaunted front four has played well in his absence but will have to have its best game of the year to give the Commanders a chance.

3. NOISE, NOISE, NOISE

Cornerback Benjamin St. Juste last week became the first Commander to acknowledge the obvious: the constant controversy that surrounds owner Daniel Snyder and the franchise diminishes the on-field product. Heinicke later echoed that sentiment. Last week's announced civil suit field by D.C.'s attorney general is just the latest distraction. Dynastic teams of the past like the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys were talented enough to tune out (or feed off) distractions. These Commanders aren't nearly that good.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Eagles 31, Commanders 17