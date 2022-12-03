Three keys to the Commanders/Giants game

1. KEEP UP WITH JONES

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota gashed the Commanders' defense at times last week with outside keepers after faking handoffs. The Giants' Daniel Jones (437 rushing yards, four TDs) has a similar skill set and can pick up first downs with his legs as well as his arms. While Washington's two standout defensive tackles (Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne) must be ready to stop Saquon Barkley (953 yards, six TDs), outside linebacker Jamin Davis and safety Darick Forest must protect the edge to prevent Jones from getting into the open field.

2. CORNERING THE MARKET

A strong run game has keyed Washington's 6–1 surge into playoff contention, and there's no reason for offensive coordinator Scott Turner to stop feeding rookie Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson against the NFL's 26th-ranked run defense. Still, Taylor Heinicke should have chances to exploit the Giants' makeshift secondary with play-action passes to Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson. A string of injuries has left New York painfully thin at cornerback, and that inexperience could be exploited. The Commanders will have to protect Heinicke from rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, who hit Dak Prescott five times on Thanksgiving Day.

3. READY FOR PRIME TIME?

Aside from handing the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season, the Commanders have feasted on mediocre opponents in their surge. Six of their seven wins this season have come over teams with current losing records. Starting Sunday, they have two games in three weeks against the staggering Giants (7–4), plus rematches with the Eagles (10–1) and Cowboys (8–3), plus a game with the Browns, who could be stronger if Deshaun Watson returns to form. For Ron Rivera's team, the playoffs essentially start now.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 24, Giants 20