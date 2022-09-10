Three keys to the Commanders/Jaguars game

1. IN THE TRENCHES

Even with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in uniform for seven seasons, Washington never managed to win a playoff game. On Sunday, he’ll be on the other sideline after signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. That should help Jacksonville neutralize the Commanders’ defensive strong suit, a line that will be missing Chase Young but features former first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne. Trevor Lawrence shared the NFL in lead in interceptions (17) as a rookie, largely because he was pressured often. He should be better protected this year. The battle up front will greatly influence Sunday’s outcome.

2. DON’T SLEEP ON JAGUARS

Yes, the Jaguars were an even bigger mess than Washington a year ago, thanks largely to the arrogance and incompetence of former coach Urban Meyer. But no team had a busier off-season, and arguably none stands to be more improved this year. Besides Scherff, the Jags also signed solid free agents like LB Foyesade Oluokun and WR Christian Kirk; drafted Travon Walker to team with Josh Allen as pass-rushers; and hired a Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson. RB Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season with a foot injury, returns to give Lawrence far more options than he had as a rookie.

3. AT FIRST GLANCE ...

It’s a marathon, not a sprint. That’s what we’re told about any professional sports season, especially one as long as the NFL’s. But the Commanders and their new quarterback, Carson Wentz, surely feel some extra urgency. Coming off five straight non-winning season, they open against the two teams (Jacksonville and Detroit) that went a combined 6–27–1 last season and had the first two picks in this year’s draft. A solid start to the season, even against modest competition, could foment confidence and interest in a franchise whose publicity has been mostly negative for decades. It could also help cement the futures of coach Ron Rivera (who’s 14–20 in two seasons) and Wentz, who’s starting for his third team in three years and may run out of career options if he struggles in D.C.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Jaguars 24, Commanders 20