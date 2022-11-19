Three keys to the Commanders/Texans game

1. Don’t get Pierced

As futile as the Texans (1–7–1) have been this season, imagine how bad they’d be without Dameon Pierce. The rookie running back ranks sixth in the NFL with 772 rushing yards and has been Houston’s primary offensive threat. Washington’s vaunted front four has raised its level of play to coincide with the team’s recent surge. If Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and friends can limit Pierce, they’ll gladly take their chances with Davis Mills (11 TD passes, nine interceptions) throwing.

2. Stay grounded

On the other side, the Texans rank a distant last in the league in rushing defense, allowing 181 yards per game. The same strategy that worked against the NFL’s last unbeaten team (the Philadelphia Eagles) should suffice against the squad with the worst record: Run Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson early and often, then allow Taylor Heinicke to employ play-action passes off a defense geared to stop the ground game.

3. Stay grounded (Part II)

This has the classic signs of a trap game for a team that’s finally seeing some positive results. After handing the Eagles their first loss, the Commanders are favored for a change. But even at 5–5, they can’t afford a letdown if they hope to climb their way back into the crowded NFC wild card race. A slow start after a short week of practice could give the Texans hope and allow them to make it a game. Washington needs to take care of business early.

Predicted final score:

Commanders 24, Texans 13

—Steve DeShazo