Three keys to the Eagles/Commanders game

1. HURTS SO GOOD

In two victories, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has amassed over 700 total yards (576 passing, 147 rushing), showing that he’s as dangerous with his legs as with his arm. In fact, he’s run for more touchdowns (three) than he has passed for (one). It’s up to Washington’s highly regarded defensive line to disrupt and contain him as much as possible. It won’t be easy, not just because of Hurts’ mobility but because of nagging injuries that have sidelined Chase Young and slowed Jonathan Allen. Disciplined pass-rush lanes are key to keeping Hurts in the pocket, where the Commanders have a better chance of tackling him.

2. HOLD THE CATCHUP

Last Sunday’s first-half performance was one of the worst by a Washington team in some time (which is saying something). A 22–0 deficit against Detroit proved too much to overcome, and playing catchup against the Eagles would be an even more difficult challenge because they rank fourth in the NFL in time of possession (35:34). Washington showed its offensive potential in the final 30 minutes last week, but it’ll take 60 minutes to have a chance against Philadelphia.

3. DIViSION

In its five playoff seasons over the past two decades, Washington has posted four winning records against NFC East rivals (5–1 in 2005 and ’12, 4–2 in 2015 and ’20) and a 3–3 mark in 2007. In only one other year (2016) has the franchise broken even in its division. All this underscores the importance of division games like this one, especially at home. Expect to see a lot of green jerseys at FedEx Field, which could minimize the home-field advantage. Carson Wentz has plenty of motivation against his former team, but the main incentive should be taking care of business within the division.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Eagles 31, Commanders 23