Three keys to the Falcons/Commanders game

1. Create a traffic jam

A strong ground game has been a big part of Washington’s recent surge, but a similar strategy has worked for Atlanta. The Falcons rank third in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging nearly 160 yards per game, without a single runner over 500 yards. Cordarelle Patterson, Tyler Allgaier and even quarterback Marcus Mariota are all candidates to move the chains. Atlanta is likely to lean even more on the ground game without injured tight end Kyle Pitts. There’s the challenge for Daron Payne and the NFL’s sixth-ranked run defense.

2. Re-Taylor

He’s earned the starting quarterback job, but Taylor Heinicke has been more caretaker than star in the Commanders’ push into playoff contention, without a touchdown pass in the past two weeks. Sunday offers him a chance to step into a starring role against the league’s 30th-ranked defense. If the Commanders can continue to move the ball on the ground, it could open up play-action opportunities for Heinicke to hit Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson or tight end Logan Thomas, who are returning to form after injuries.

3. Nothing special

North Stafford High School graduate Joey Slye recently earned NFC special-teams player of week honors after hitting two field goals of over 50 yards against Philadelphia. His biggest contribution on Sunday, though, could be registering touchbacks. Patterson is a dangerous kickoff returner who notched his ninth career touchdown last week against Chicago. Keeping the ball out of his hands will be Slye’s responsibility. He and punter Tress Way have given the Commanders solid special-teams play all season.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 27, Falcons 17

—Steve DeShazo