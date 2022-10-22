Three keys to the Packers/Commanders game

1. RE-TAYLOR

So it's back to Taylor Heinicke as Washington's starting quarterback after Carson Wentz suffered a broken finger against the Bears 10 days ago. Heinicke started 15 games a year ago, but clearly didn't overwhelm his coaches, who traded for Wentz. His return could mean good things for Terry McLaurin, who has just one receiving touchdown this year after catching five from Heinicke in 2021. But Green Bay's pass defense leads the NFL, so it also likely means more carries for Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson against the NFL's 27th-ranked rushing defense.

2. GROUND BAY?

Facing the Packers usually means bracing for an aerial assault from Aaron Rodgers, but things are different this year. With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Randall Cobb questionable, Rodgers doesn't have an intimidating set of receivers. And his offensive line struggled last week against the Jets' front four; Washington's pass rush is at least as good. Don't be surprised if Green Bay leans on the run more than usual, with Aaron Jones (5.8 yards per carry) and bruising A.J. Dillon. The Commanders are allowing opponents 4.6 yards per carry, among the league's worst.

3. TEAM CHAOS

By now, the Commanders should be accustomed to dysfunction. But the distraction level is up to 11 now that Daniel Snyder's fellow owners are talking publicly about potentially forcing him out amid a myriad of investigations. And because the Packers have one of the NFL's most loyal fan bases, there's likely to be as many green jerseys as burgundy ones in the stands, again negating any home-field advantage. Toss in a quarterback change, and things don't look good.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Packers 27, Commanders 13

—Steve DeShazo

COMMANDERS LINEUP

OFFENSE

QB—4 Taylor Heinicke

RB—24 Antonio Gibson

WR—10 Curtis Samuel

WR—17 Terry McLaurin

WR—2 Dyami Brown

TE—82 Logan Thomas

LT—72 Charles Leno Jr.

LG—68 Andrew Norwell

C—60 Nick Martin

RG—53 Trai Turner

RE—78 Cornelius Lucas

K—6 Joey Slye

DEFENSE

DE—90 Montez Sweat

DT—94 Daron Payne

DT—93 Jonathan Allen

DE—96 James Smith-Williams

OLB—52 Jamin Davis

MLB—55 Cole Holcomb

CB—29 Kendall Fuller

CB—37 Rachad Wildgoose

CB—25 Benjamin St.-Juste

SS—22 Darrick Forrest

FS—20 Bobby McCain

P—5 Tress Way

STATISTICAL LEADERS

PASSING

Name A-C-I Yds TD

Carson Wentz 144-232-6 1,489 10

RUSHING

Name Att. Yds TD

Antonio Gibson 61 214 2

J.D. McKissic 19 85 0

RECEIVING

Name Rec. Yds TD

Terry McLaurin 22 367 1

Curtis Samuel 34 287 2

J.D. McKissic 24 159 0

Jahan Dotson 12 152 4

KICKING

Name PAT FG Pts.

Joey Slye 6-7 4-5 18

PUNTING

Name Att. Avg. Long

Tress Way 35 47.9 62

KICKOFF RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Dax Milne 12 20.5 0

PUNT RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Dax Milne 15 8.5 0

TACKLES

Name Solo. Asst. Total

Cole Holcomb 32 28 60

Darrick Forrest 22 8 30

Jamin Davis 19 9 28

SACKS

Name Total

Jonathan Allen 3.5

Daron Payne 3.5

Jamin Davis 3.0

Efe Obada 3.0

Montez Sweat 3.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Name Int. Yds. TD

Jonathan Allen 1 1 0

Darrick Forrest 1 1 0

SCHEDULE

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 28–22)

at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 36–27)

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Sept. 25 (L, 24–8)

at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 25–10)

vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 21–17)

at Chicago Bears

Thursday, Oct. 13 (W, 12–7)

vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 (ESPN)

at Houston Texans

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)

BYE WEEK: Dec. 10

vs. New York Giants

Dec. 17/18 (TBA)

at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jan. 7/8 (TBA)

PACKERS LINEUP

OFFENSE

QB—12 Aaron Rodgers

RB—33 Aaron Jones

WR—13 Allen Lazard

WR—87 Romeo Doubs

WR—18 Randall Cobb

TE—89 Marcedes Lewis

LT—69 David Bakhtiari

LG—76 Jon Runyan

C—71 Josh Myers

RG—70 Royce Newman

RT—74 Elgton Jenkins

K—2 Mason Crosby

DEFENSE

DE—94 Dean Lowry

NT—97 Kenny Clark

DE—90 Jarran Reed

OLB—91 Preston Smith

ILB—59 De’Vondre Campbell

ILB—7 Quay Walker

OLB—52 Rashan Gary

CB—23 Jaire Alexander

CB—21 Eric Stokes

S—31 Adrian Amos

S—26 Darnell Savage

P—16 Pat O’Donnell

STATISTICAL LEADERS

PASSING

Name A-C-I Yds TD

Aaron Rodgers 140-209-3 1,403 9

RUSHING

Name Att. Yds TD

Aaron Jones 70 409 1

A.J. Dillon 73 286 1

RECEIVING

Name Rec. Yds TD

Allen Lazard 20 285 4

Randall Cobb 18 257 0

Romeo Doubs 26 234 2

Robert Tonyan 27 219 1

KICKING

Name PAT FG Pts.

Mason Crosby 12-12 7-8 33

PUNTING

Name Att. Avg. Long

Pat O’Donnell 27 46.8 72

KICKOFF RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Amari Rodgers 6 20.3 0

PUNT RETURNS

Name Att. Avg. TD

Amari Rodgers 14 6.95 0

TACKLES

Name Solo. Asst. Total

De’Vondre Campbell 30 19 49

Quay Walker 26 14 40

Rashan Gary 18 8 26

SACKS

Name Total

Rashan Gary 6.0

Preston Smith 3.5

Kenny Clark 2.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Name Int. Yds. TD

Jaire Alexander 1 0 0

SCHEDULE

at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Sept. 11 (L, 23–7)

vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Sept. 18 (W, 27–10)

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Sept. 25 (W, 14–12)

vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Oct. 2 (W, 27–24, OT)

vs. New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 27–22)

at New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 6 (L, 27–10)

at Washington Commanders

Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)

at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Oct. 30, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Tennessee Titans

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:15 (Prime)

at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

at Chicago Bears

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)

BYE WEEK: Dec. 11

vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Dec. 19, 8:15 (ESPN)

at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

vs. Detroit Lions

Jan. 7/8 (TBA)