Three keys to the Packers/Commanders game

1. RE-TAYLOR
So it's back to Taylor Heinicke as Washington's starting quarterback after Carson Wentz suffered a broken finger against the Bears 10 days ago. Heinicke started 15 games a year ago, but clearly didn't overwhelm his coaches, who traded for Wentz. His return could mean good things for Terry McLaurin, who has just one receiving touchdown this year after catching five from Heinicke in 2021. But Green Bay's pass defense leads the NFL, so it also likely means more carries for Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson against the NFL's 27th-ranked rushing defense.
2. GROUND BAY?
Facing the Packers usually means bracing for an aerial assault from Aaron Rodgers, but things are different this year. With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Randall Cobb questionable, Rodgers doesn't have an intimidating set of receivers. And his offensive line struggled last week against the Jets' front four; Washington's pass rush is at least as good. Don't be surprised if Green Bay leans on the run more than usual, with Aaron Jones (5.8 yards per carry) and bruising A.J. Dillon. The Commanders are allowing opponents 4.6 yards per carry, among the league's worst.
3. TEAM CHAOS
By now, the Commanders should be accustomed to dysfunction. But the distraction level is up to 11 now that Daniel Snyder's fellow owners are talking publicly about potentially forcing him out amid a myriad of investigations. And because the Packers have one of the NFL's most loyal fan bases, there's likely to be as many green jerseys as burgundy ones in the stands, again negating any home-field advantage. Toss in a quarterback change, and things don't look good.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Packers 27, Commanders 13
—Steve DeShazo
COMMANDERS LINEUP
OFFENSE
QB—4 Taylor Heinicke
RB—24 Antonio Gibson
WR—10 Curtis Samuel
WR—17 Terry McLaurin
WR—2 Dyami Brown
TE—82 Logan Thomas
LT—72 Charles Leno Jr.
LG—68 Andrew Norwell
C—60 Nick Martin
RG—53 Trai Turner
RE—78 Cornelius Lucas
K—6 Joey Slye
DEFENSE
DE—90 Montez Sweat
DT—94 Daron Payne
DT—93 Jonathan Allen
DE—96 James Smith-Williams
OLB—52 Jamin Davis
MLB—55 Cole Holcomb
CB—29 Kendall Fuller
CB—37 Rachad Wildgoose
CB—25 Benjamin St.-Juste
SS—22 Darrick Forrest
FS—20 Bobby McCain
P—5 Tress Way
STATISTICAL LEADERS
PASSING
Name A-C-I Yds TD
Carson Wentz 144-232-6 1,489 10
RUSHING
Name Att. Yds TD
Antonio Gibson 61 214 2
J.D. McKissic 19 85 0
RECEIVING
Name Rec. Yds TD
Terry McLaurin 22 367 1
Curtis Samuel 34 287 2
J.D. McKissic 24 159 0
Jahan Dotson 12 152 4
KICKING
Name PAT FG Pts.
Joey Slye 6-7 4-5 18
PUNTING
Name Att. Avg. Long
Tress Way 35 47.9 62
KICKOFF RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Dax Milne 12 20.5 0
PUNT RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Dax Milne 15 8.5 0
TACKLES
Name Solo. Asst. Total
Cole Holcomb 32 28 60
Darrick Forrest 22 8 30
Jamin Davis 19 9 28
SACKS
Name Total
Jonathan Allen 3.5
Daron Payne 3.5
Jamin Davis 3.0
Efe Obada 3.0
Montez Sweat 3.0
INTERCEPTIONS
Name Int. Yds. TD
Jonathan Allen 1 1 0
Darrick Forrest 1 1 0
SCHEDULE
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 11 (W, 28–22)
at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Sept. 18 (L, 36–27)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Sept. 25 (L, 24–8)
at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Oct. 2 (L, 25–10)
vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 21–17)
at Chicago Bears
Thursday, Oct. 13 (W, 12–7)
vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
vs Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 (ESPN)
at Houston Texans
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at New York Giants
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)
BYE WEEK: Dec. 10
vs. New York Giants
Dec. 17/18 (TBA)
at San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jan. 7/8 (TBA)
PACKERS LINEUP
OFFENSE
QB—12 Aaron Rodgers
RB—33 Aaron Jones
WR—13 Allen Lazard
WR—87 Romeo Doubs
WR—18 Randall Cobb
TE—89 Marcedes Lewis
LT—69 David Bakhtiari
LG—76 Jon Runyan
C—71 Josh Myers
RG—70 Royce Newman
RT—74 Elgton Jenkins
K—2 Mason Crosby
DEFENSE
DE—94 Dean Lowry
NT—97 Kenny Clark
DE—90 Jarran Reed
OLB—91 Preston Smith
ILB—59 De’Vondre Campbell
ILB—7 Quay Walker
OLB—52 Rashan Gary
CB—23 Jaire Alexander
CB—21 Eric Stokes
S—31 Adrian Amos
S—26 Darnell Savage
P—16 Pat O’Donnell
STATISTICAL LEADERS
PASSING
Name A-C-I Yds TD
Aaron Rodgers 140-209-3 1,403 9
RUSHING
Name Att. Yds TD
Aaron Jones 70 409 1
A.J. Dillon 73 286 1
RECEIVING
Name Rec. Yds TD
Allen Lazard 20 285 4
Randall Cobb 18 257 0
Romeo Doubs 26 234 2
Robert Tonyan 27 219 1
KICKING
Name PAT FG Pts.
Mason Crosby 12-12 7-8 33
PUNTING
Name Att. Avg. Long
Pat O’Donnell 27 46.8 72
KICKOFF RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Amari Rodgers 6 20.3 0
PUNT RETURNS
Name Att. Avg. TD
Amari Rodgers 14 6.95 0
TACKLES
Name Solo. Asst. Total
De’Vondre Campbell 30 19 49
Quay Walker 26 14 40
Rashan Gary 18 8 26
SACKS
Name Total
Rashan Gary 6.0
Preston Smith 3.5
Kenny Clark 2.0
INTERCEPTIONS
Name Int. Yds. TD
Jaire Alexander 1 0 0
SCHEDULE
at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Sept. 11 (L, 23–7)
vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday, Sept. 18 (W, 27–10)
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Sept. 25 (W, 14–12)
vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, Oct. 2 (W, 27–24, OT)
vs. New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 9 (L, 27–22)
at New York Jets
Sunday, Oct. 6 (L, 27–10)
at Washington Commanders
Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. (Fox)
at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Oct. 30, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
at Detroit Lions
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Tennessee Titans
Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:15 (Prime)
at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
at Chicago Bears
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. (Fox)
BYE WEEK: Dec. 11
vs. Los Angeles Rams
Monday, Dec. 19, 8:15 (ESPN)
at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
vs. Detroit Lions
Jan. 7/8 (TBA)