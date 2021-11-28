Three keys to the Seattle/Washington game

1. DANGER RUSS?

NFL observers are wondering if Russell Wilson rushed back too quickly after missing three games with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hands. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in two starts since returning. Will Monday night bring a change? Wilson does have two dangerous receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who have combined for 1,354 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Washington’s secondary has improved in recent weeks, but with starting edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat sidelined, can Washington exert enough pass rush to prevent Wilson from breaking out of his slump?

2. HOLDING THE LINE

One underrated aspect of Washington’s season has been the play of its offensive line, which has endured several injuries to protect Taylor Heinicke relatively well. On Monday, the group’s depth will be tested, though, with right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip) and backup center Tyler Larsen (knee) unlikely to play. The good news is that Seattle’s 31st-ranked defense has registered just 17 sacks all season (third-fewest in the league), and that Heinicke may get some help in the passing game if tight end Logan Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel (who has played in just one game) return from injuries.

3. DO US A FAVOR(ITE)