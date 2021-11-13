Three keys to the Tampa Bay/Washington game

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, which are designed to allow NFL teams to rest and regroup. They haven’t been kind to Washington, which has lost its first game after its bye in each of the past three seasons, and faces a daunting challenge against Tom Brady and the NFL’s top-ranked passing offense. The one bit of good news is that several of Washington’s injured players are closer to potential returns, including offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi and cornerback William Jackson. Running back Antonio Gibson’s shin should also be healthier, but tight end Logan Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel are unlikely to be ready.

No team gave the Buccaneers a stiffer test in last year’s playoffs than Washington, which pushed Tampa Bay to the limit in a 31–23 loss in the wild card round. The biggest wild card in that game was Taylor Heinicke, who started at quarterback in place of the injured Alex Smith. The Bucs had no game plan for Heinicke, who had nothing to lose as he passed for 306 yards and ran for a team-high 41, including a memorable TD dive. But this year, Heinicke has shown who he is: a serviceable journeyman who has thrown nearly as many interceptions (9) as TD passes (11). Tampa now knows his tendencies, and he’ll need to avoid mistakes to give his team any chance of an upset.