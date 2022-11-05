Three keys to the Vikings/Commanders game

1. A RUNNING START

The 21st-century NFL is a pass-heavy league, but the old-school strategy of running the ball and controlling the clock has been an integral part of the Commanders’ three-game win streak. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner needs to involve Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson early and often to keep Taylor Heinicke out of third-and-long situations. Otherwise, he’ll face pressure from Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks after coming over from Green Bay. Heinicke’s feet also may be as important as his arm in turning potential negative plays into gains against the NFL’s sixth-ranked run defense.

2. MAKE KIRK SWEAT

Pass rush works both ways, and the Commanders know that Kirk Cousins is not always accurate when he’s under pressure. The problem is that Chase Young won’t be active yet and their best edge rusher, Montez Sweat (three sacks, 16 quarterback hits) may spend most of the day battling former Virginia Tech star Christian Darrisaw, who has not allowed a single sack or been penalized once in 468 offensive snaps this season. Washington’s bet hope may be pressure up the middle from Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Otherwise, Justin Jefferson and newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson could have a field day against Washington’s young secondary and a defense that will be missing middle linebacker Cole Holcomb.

3. ROOTING FOR A TURNOVER

The Commanders have had arguably the least-effective home-field advantage in recent years, with visiting team jerseys often outnumbering those of the home team. And there likely will be plenty of purple inside FedEx Field on Sunday as well. The big question is what effect the news that Daniel Snyder is exploring selling at least part-ownership of the team (and the team’s new all-black jerseys) will have on a long-suffering fan base. Players and coaches despise distractions, and this team has endured plenty. If the Commanders can stay close into the fourth quarter, they get some rare moral support for a change.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Vikings 26, Commanders 17

—Steve DeShazo