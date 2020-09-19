Three keys to the Washington-Arizona game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. HURRY MURRAY

In its opener, Washington’s formidable front four wreaked havoc on the Eagles’ passing attack and sacked Carson Wentz eight times. Today’s opponent, Kyler Murray, offers a very different challenge. He’s smaller but far more elusive than Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz and ran for 91 yards in a season-opening win over the 49ers. Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan and company still need to pressure Murray, because Arizona’s receiving corps, led by newcomer DeAndre Hopkins and future hall of famer Larry Fitzgerald, will be a handful for Washington’s secondary. And if Murray breaks into the secondary as a runner, it could be trouble for a so-so- linebacking corps.

2. IN FOR THE LONG RUN

Thanks to the dominant defense, Washington’s offense wasn’t asked to do all that much last week. All five of its scoring drives began in Philadelphia territory. It’s unlikely Dwayne Haskins Jr. and company will be so fortunate today. Washington will need more from a rushing game that amassed just 57 yards (3.4 per carry) against the Eagles. That would keep Haskins out of third-and-long situations. The Cardinals allowed San Francisco nearly 5 yards per carry last week.

3. RAGS TO RICHES?