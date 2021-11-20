Three keys to the Washington/Carolina game

1. NO ENDS IN SIGHT
Neither of Washington’s original starting defensive ends, Chase Young nor Montez Sweat, had backed up their big preseason talk. Now, they’re both on injured reserve—Young lost for the year with an apparent ACL tear, Sweat for at least two more games with a broken jaw. That leaves low-profile players James Smith–Williams, Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney to try to put pressure on Cam Newton Sunday. At 6–5 and 245 pounds, Newton is nearly as big as the men who’ll be trying to tackle him. Washington will need continued stellar play from interior linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
2. SPREAD THE WEALTH
The Panthers lead the NFL in pass defense, allowing just 174 yards per game through the air, and have gotten better since acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots. Terry McLaurin is sure to see plenty of double-teams, especially since wideout Curtis Samuel and tight ends Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals–Jones are unlikely to play. Coming off arguably the best game of his career, Taylor Heinicke needs to avoid forcing the ball to McLaurin if he’s covered and look instead to Adam Humphries and Jeron McKissic on shorter routes. Patience is key.
3. HEY, AREN’T YOU ...
It will be old home week in Charlotte, with Ron Rivera (and offensive coordinator Scott Turner) returning to face the team they led to its only Super Bowl appearance. And Newton, the quarterback on that NFC title team, has returned to try to invigorate an offense that has thrown fewer TD passes (8) and more interceptions (12) than all but one NFL team. He does have dangerous receivers in D.J. Moore and the underutilized Robbie Anderson. The Panthers are also reintegrating Christian McCaffrey into their attack after multiple injuries. The team that better overcomes emotion and rust is likely to have an advantage.