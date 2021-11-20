Three keys to the Washington/Carolina game

1. NO ENDS IN SIGHT

Neither of Washington’s original starting defensive ends, Chase Young nor Montez Sweat, had backed up their big preseason talk. Now, they’re both on injured reserve—Young lost for the year with an apparent ACL tear, Sweat for at least two more games with a broken jaw. That leaves low-profile players James Smith–Williams, Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney to try to put pressure on Cam Newton Sunday. At 6–5 and 245 pounds, Newton is nearly as big as the men who’ll be trying to tackle him. Washington will need continued stellar play from interior linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

2. SPREAD THE WEALTH

The Panthers lead the NFL in pass defense, allowing just 174 yards per game through the air, and have gotten better since acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots. Terry McLaurin is sure to see plenty of double-teams, especially since wideout Curtis Samuel and tight ends Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals–Jones are unlikely to play. Coming off arguably the best game of his career, Taylor Heinicke needs to avoid forcing the ball to McLaurin if he’s covered and look instead to Adam Humphries and Jeron McKissic on shorter routes. Patience is key.

3. HEY, AREN’T YOU ...