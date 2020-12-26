Three keys to the washington-Carolina game

Normally, a post-Christmas game between two teams with losing records wouldn’t make a blip on the national radar. But this one has plenty of story lines. Even before this week’s quarterback controversy in D.C., Ron Rivera no doubt had mentally circled this date as his chance to face the team that fired him last fall (after a loss to Washington) despite coaching it to its only Super Bowl appearance. And there’s the little matter of the home team having a chance to clinch an unlikely NFC East title if the New York Giants lose to Baltimore earlier in the day. Oh yes, and that whole QB kerfluffle. None of that will matter as much as blocking and tackling, though, and if Washington is distracted, the short-handed Panthers could pull off the upset.