Three keys to the Washington-Dallas game

1. DON’T LET HIM BE CEEDEE

In the teams’ first meeting. Washington held Dallas rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb without a catch on five targets—largely because the Cowboys couldn’t keep quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci upright. That’s the only time this season Lamb has been shut out. In the six games since then, he’s caught 36 passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns. Cornerbacks Kendall Fuller (who has four interceptions on the year) and Ronald Darby (coming off his best game of the season) will have their hands full with Lamb and veteran Amari Cooper. It would help their cause if the pass rush, which has compiled 18 of its 32 sacks in the team’s three wins. comes through again.

2. IF IT COMES TO PASS ...

Washington’s recipe for success with Alex Smith at quarterback has been a conservative offense and a relative balance between runs and passes. Coming off a 164-yard rushing day against the Bengals, offensive coordinator Scott Turner likely will stick to the plan. But you can’t ignore these numbers: no NFL team has allowed more touchdown passes than the Cowboys’ 24, and only Houston (two) has fewer interceptions than Dallas’ three. A solid run game early could open up some big play-action opportunities later for Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims against a suspect secondary.

