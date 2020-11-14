Three keys to the Washington–Detroit game

1. A RUN OF LUCK

Much will be made of Alex Smith’s first start since his gruesome 2018 broken leg, but the focus shouldn’t be completely on him. The Lions, coached by former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, have the NFL’s third-worst run defense and ceded 275 yards on the ground to Minnesota last week (206 alone by Dalvin Cook). Washington called a franchise-low nine running plays last week after falling behind in a loss to the New York Giants, and rookie Antonio Gibson has a sore shoulder, but Washington should run early and often—and not just to take the heat off Smith.

2. BREAK A SWEAT

Rookie Chase Young gets much of the attention, but his counterpart, second-year defensive end Montez Sweat, is having the better season. He has a team-high five sacks (to Young’s 3.5) and could add to that total today against Detroit’s Matthew Stafford. Washington owns the NFL’s best statistical pass defense, and Stafford is recovering from a concussion and has thrown three interceptions in his last two games.’ Top wideout Kenny Golladay is out with a hip injury, making tight end T.J. Hockenson Stafford’s most likely favorite target.

3. JUST FOR KICKS