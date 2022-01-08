Three keys to the Washington/Giants game

Since quarterback Daniel Jones was shut down for the season, the Giants are 0–5 and have scored just 49 points. Most notably, their passing game has disappeared. Mike Glennon completed just three passes for 24 yards last week in a 29–3 loss to Chicago, and with sacks included, New York had minus-6 pass yards. Rookie Jake Fromm is scheduled to start Sunday, but he’s had even less success (12 of 29 for the season). The Giants’ wide receivers have four touchdown catches all season. Washington’s defensive game plan should be to stop Saquon Barkley, who’s coming off his best game (102 yards) since tearing his ACL early last season. If the Giants choose to pass, so be it.