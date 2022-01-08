Three keys to the Washington/Giants game

1. RUNNING ON EMPTY
Since quarterback Daniel Jones was shut down for the season, the Giants are 0–5 and have scored just 49 points. Most notably, their passing game has disappeared. Mike Glennon completed just three passes for 24 yards last week in a 29–3 loss to Chicago, and with sacks included, New York had minus-6 pass yards. Rookie Jake Fromm is scheduled to start Sunday, but he’s had even less success (12 of 29 for the season). The Giants’ wide receivers have four touchdown catches all season. Washington’s defensive game plan should be to stop Saquon Barkley, who’s coming off his best game (102 yards) since tearing his ACL early last season. If the Giants choose to pass, so be it.
2. VERY TERRY
In an otherwise meaningless game, the only tangible goal may be to get Terry McLaurin the 40 receiving yards he needs for his second straight 1,000-yard season. Injuries have ended Logan Thomas’ season and severely limited Curtis Samuel’s availability, meaning McLaurin has received constant double-teams over the past month, squelching his performance. Last week, offensive coordinator Scott Turner found some new ways to get McLaurin the ball, including screens and motion. He should expand that quest even further against the Giants’ porous pass defense.
3. MERCIFUL ENDING
This is the least attractive game of the regular-season’s final weekend. The Giants have lost five straight games, Washington four. Neither team can finish with a winning record, let alone make the playoffs. Attendance and motivation likely will be sparse. It’s probably Taylor Heinicke’s final game as Washington’s starting quarterback, and the team’s last without a nickname. There may be many changes before the team reconvenes for training camp in the summer. Sunday’s game may well be decided by a player well below the radar, such as Washington running back Jarret Patterson or Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (eight sacks).
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Washington 24, N.Y. Giants 13
—Steve DeShazo