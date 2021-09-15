Three keys to the Washington/N.Y. Giants game

1. WAS TAYLOR MADE FOR THIS?

He’ll likely get the biggest pregame ovation, but then it’s up to Taylor Heinicke to deliver on his biggest career opportunity in just his third NFL start. He has a better handle on the offense than he did in January, when he kept Washington competitive in a playoff loss to Tampa Bay, no long after signing with the team. He’ll face a Giants defense that was picked apart by Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater last week. Heinicke’s start should mean lots of work for Terry McLaurin, who wasn’t targeted once in the first half against the Chargers last week but finished with four catches for 62 yards after the break.

2. THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM

Washington’s vaunted defense underachieved in its opener, especially on third down. Justin Herbert and the Chargers converted on 14 of 19 opportunities and held the ball for 36 minutes, including the final 6:43, preventing Heinicke from attempting a comeback. Chase Young and company need to limit Saquon Barkley on early downs and put Giants quarterback Daniel Jones into long-yardage situations, then contain him on third down. Jones isn’t as accurate a passer as Herbert, but he is a more dangerous running threat. And Sterling Shepard reached 100 receiving yards against Denver.

3. NOW OR NEVER?