Three keys to the Washington/Pittsburgh football game

1. RUST VS. REST

There may never be a better chance for a 4–7 team to steal a game from an 11–0 squad, especially in a town where it hasn’t won in 29 years. The Steelers are coming off a rare, thrice-postponed ugly Wednesday victory over Baltimore, while Washington has had 10 days off. What’s more, the Steelers lost standout pass rusher Bud Dupree to a knee injury in that game, and had two starters (center Markice Pouncey and running back James Conner) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

2. QUICK AND SLICK

Even without Dupree, the Steelers have a formidable pass rush, led by potential NFL defensive player of the year A.J. Watt (11 sacks) and Stephon Tuitt (seven). Washington’s patchwork offensive line will have its hands full. Look for Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner to call for lots of quick passes from Alex Smith, which should mean plenty of touches for backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

3. RING BIG BEN