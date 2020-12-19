Three keys to the Washington-Seattle game

1. ASKIN’ FOR HASKINS

Alex Smith’s remarkable return has played a huge part in Washington’s four-game win streak, but he will not play Sunday because of a calf injury. That turns the spotlight back onto Dwayne Haskins Jr., who was benched for his inconsistency after starting the season’s first four games. Now, injuries to Kyle Allen and Smith have given him another chance. He didn’t produce any points in relief of Smith in last week’s win over the hapless 49ers, but he’ll need to produce against the NFL’s worst pass defense—especially if top rusher Antonio Gibson can’t play. Has Haskins stayed engaged and prepared enough to exploit this chance? His future with the franchise may depend on it.